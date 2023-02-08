Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls eye a 38.2% Fibo in the 1.2120s

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a 38.2% Fibo in the 1.2120s

As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls moving in on the bear's break of 1.2090 structure, the price rallied in a continuation of the bullish correction into the Daily bearish impulse as outlined in the article. We are now in the throws of a bullish reversal of the New York session with targets for a second bullish close for the middle of the week's trade as the following will illustrate. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 1.2100 amid reviving USD demand

The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the 1.1960 area, or over a one-month low and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Wednesday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the 1.2100 mark and retreat around 35 pips from the daily top. The pair is currently placed around the 1.2075 region, still up over 0.30% for the day. Read More...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh weekly top, around 1.2100 mark amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the vicinity of the 200-day SMA support and gains some follow-through traction for the second straight day on Wednesday. Spot prices climb to a fresh weekly high during the early part of the European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2100 round-figure mark. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2091
Today Daily Change 0.0051
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2275
Daily SMA50 1.2193
Daily SMA100 1.1816
Daily SMA200 1.1951
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2096
Previous Daily Low 1.1961
Previous Weekly High 1.2418
Previous Weekly Low 1.205
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2013
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1898
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1834
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2167
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2238

 

 

