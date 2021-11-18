Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control amid BoE rate hike bets
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100 pips from sub-1.3400 levels touched during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound got a strong lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK CPI print, which reassured expectations of an immediate interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the consumer prices rose 4.2% YoY in October or the fastest pace since December 2011. Adding to this, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) surpassed consensus estimates and accelerated to a 3.4% YoY rate. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's advance and trades at fresh eight-day highs above 1.3500 early Thursday.
The stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK reminded investors of the strong probability of the Bank of England (BoE) hiking the policy rate by 20 basis points in December and provided a boost to the British pound. Additionally, the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback on falling US Treasury bond yields helped bulls to continue to dominate GBP/USD's action. Read more...
GBP/USD sits near one-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3500
The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark.
The pair built on the previous day's hotter-than-expected UK CPI-inspired rally of around 100 pips from sub-1.3400 levels and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday. This marked the third successive day of a positive move – also the fourth in the previous five – and was supported by rising bets for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3498
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3595
|Daily SMA50
|1.3646
|Daily SMA100
|1.3726
|Daily SMA200
|1.3839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3496
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3396
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3353
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1300 in quiet day
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1300 on Thursday as investors await the next catalyst. The US Dollar Index stays on the back foot with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggling to move above 1.6%. Focus shifts to mid-tier data releases from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD lost its bullish momentum after climbing to a fresh eight-day high of 1.3513 earlier in the day. Ahead of the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index data from the US, the greenback stays on the back foot, limiting the pair's downside.
Acceptance above $1,870 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is struggling to extend the upside beyond the critical $1,870 supply zone, despite the extended weakness in the US Treasury yields and the dollar. Increased calls for the global central banks to act to tackle inflation are limiting gold’s bullish momentum.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Three signs that price rises may have already peaked, and what it means for markets Premium
Oil prices are already 10% off the highs, and gas is also losing steam. The Baltic Dry Index has dropped to the lowest in five months. Chip shortages are also easing, with GM working at full engine in November.