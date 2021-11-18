Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control amid BoE rate hike bets

The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100 pips from sub-1.3400 levels touched during the early part of the trading action on Wednesday and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound got a strong lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK CPI print, which reassured expectations of an immediate interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December. The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the consumer prices rose 4.2% YoY in October or the fastest pace since December 2011. Adding to this, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) surpassed consensus estimates and accelerated to a 3.4% YoY rate. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's advance and trades at fresh eight-day highs above 1.3500 early Thursday.

The stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK reminded investors of the strong probability of the Bank of England (BoE) hiking the policy rate by 20 basis points in December and provided a boost to the British pound. Additionally, the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback on falling US Treasury bond yields helped bulls to continue to dominate GBP/USD's action. Read more...

GBP/USD sits near one-week high, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3500

The GBP/USD pair traded with a positive bias through the first half of the European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

The pair built on the previous day's hotter-than-expected UK CPI-inspired rally of around 100 pips from sub-1.3400 levels and gained some follow-through traction on Thursday. This marked the third successive day of a positive move – also the fourth in the previous five – and was supported by rising bets for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England in December. Read more...