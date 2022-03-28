Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls eye 1.34 the figure, bears need to break 1.3000

In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert showed DXY attacking recent highs with Cable being the preferred short. He said even the relative strength Aussie could correct to 73.40. Precious metals are part of a commodity correction. Be patient for longs.

GBP/USD has started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh six-day low of 1.3130. Broad-based dollar strength is weighing on the pair as investors await the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey's speech. Last week, comments from US Federal Reserve policymakers revived expectations for a 50 basis points rate hike in May. Reflecting this sentiment, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to its highest level since May 2019 above 2.5% early Monday. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a nearly-70% probability of a double dose rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. Read more...

GBP/USD has started off the week on the back foot which is starting to invalidate the M-formation's reversion prospects on the weekly chart . The invalidation is not complete until the close of the weekly candle, so it is still early days, but it is not a positive start for the bulls in anticipation of a run to the 1.34 area. The price, however, is being held up at what could be a support zone on the daily chart. This is an old area of resistance and an M-formation could be marked so long as the forthcoming sessions are bullish. Read more...

