Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls could be about to take over from fresh bear cycle lows

GBP/USD bulls could be about to take over from fresh bear cycle lows
GBP/USD bleeds out on Wednesday following a brief recovery vs. the nightly greenback. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1609 and is recording a 0.4% loss on the day so far having fallen from a high of 1.1693 to a low of 1.1598. The pound has pierced the psychological 1.16 round level and is set for its worst month since late 2016 against the greenback as UK inflation is already at 10% and rising, with the Bank of England set to increase rates next month. Read more...
GBP/USD eyes space south of $1.16, EUR/USD maintains support off parity
Downside risks for sterling remain elevated and the technical framework also subscribes to a bearish position. Longer-term technical price action shines the spotlight on the pandemic low of $1.1410, following a retest of weekly resistance at $1.2263. Pair this with the primary bear trend since early 2021, I see little technical evidence suggesting a bullish revival just yet. A similar vibe is seen from the daily timeframe; limited support is visible until $1.1410 and the unit is seen reacting to the underside of trendline resistance, extended from the high $1.3639. According to the daily chart’s relative strength index (RSI), the indicator stepped into oversold territory, a move shifting attention to support at 15.91. Read more...
Could GBP/USD rise towards its resistance level at around 1.1730?
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that it has been in a downward trend, and yesterday it fell to the lowest level of 1.1620 whereas currently it is traded at the rate of around 1.1680. If this upward reaction continues, then we could expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around 1.1730 and if it will be able to pass it then it should approach its next resistance level at around 1.1770. Read more...
