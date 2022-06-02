Fibonacci support between $1.2451 and $1.2471 served short-term flow well on Thursday, permitting H1 players to clear $1.25 in early Europe amid improved risk appetite. Subsequent price movement dethroned H1 resistance at $1.2554, echoing possible support in upcoming trade and drew light towards $1.26. Nestled above the noted psychological level is H4 resistance between $1.2686 and $1.2614, made up of a number of technical resistances. Read more...

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having dropped below 1.2500 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Wednesday. The pair trades within a touching distance of 1.2550 and it could preserve its recovery momentum if that level turns into support. The broad-based dollar strength on Wednesday caused GBP/USD to fall sharply. The better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US and the beginning of the Fed's balance sheet reduction provided a boost to the greenback mid-week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above 102.50 and gained more than 0.7% on Wednesday but lost its traction early Thursday. Read more...

At 1.2570, GBP/USD is moving lower and way from the highs of the day near 1.2585. The pair is otherwise up by some 0.68% and had rallied from a low of 1.2469 as the US dollar retraced some of its Wednesday gains ahead of and during another busy data schedule. The highlights on Thursday were the decline in weekly initial jobless claims , a small upward revision to Q1 productivity, and a smaller-than-expected 128,000 gain in ADP private payrolls, all of which, however, failed to support the greenback. Read more...

