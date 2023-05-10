Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls come up for air ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday

US President Joe Biden cited that Speaker Kevin McCarthy was not ready to approve default off the table. Further discussions will take place on Friday, which gets US inflation back into a major highlight. The US Dollar Index (DXY) extended its recovery to near 101.65 on expectations that the US inflation would remain stubborn further. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair is looking to extend its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.2630 in the early Tokyo session. The Cable is getting some traction as the ending of the US debt ceiling talks without any conclusion has increased uncertainty.

The markets are jittery ahead of key events this week , including the Bank of England (BoE) policy decision. The pair is correcting higher since losing territory from where it touched 1.26680 at the start of this week. This was the strongest level since April 26 2022. Read more...

GBP/USD is flat on the day but showing signs of resilience as it creeps towards the prior highs set in the European session on Tuesday near 1.2639. In the Toyo open, the price is making a high of 1.2634 so far and has risen from a low of 1.2608.

