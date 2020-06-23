Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls cheer break of 100-HMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer break of 100-HMA to battle 1.2500
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2495 during the early-Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair recently broker 100-HMA, which in turn enables it to head towards a two-week-old resistance line.
In addition to 1.2527 trend line resistance, a 200-HMA level of 1.2537 could also add upside barriers for the pair. It’s worth mentioning that RSI conditions suggest a pullback from the key resistances.
If buyers refrain from respecting the 200-HMA resistance, needless to mention about overbought RSI, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 10-22 fall near 1.2630 will be on their radars.
GBP/USD Forecast: Corrective advance to gain momentum once above 1.2520
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover some ground after bottoming at 1.2359, as a result of the broad dollar’s weakness and hopes UK’s PM Johnson will keep advancing with the reopening plan. The pair reached a daily high of 1.2476, finishing the day not far below this last. UK data failed to impress, despite coming in better-than-expected. The CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -58% in June from -62% in May, beating expectations of -59%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back above 0.69 as Navarro denies US-China trade deal over
AUD/USD bounces back along with the risk sentiment after WH Adviser Navarro retracted on his earlier comments hat the US-China trade deal is over. The coronavirus resurgence in the Australian state of Victoria, however, could weigh on the spot.
USD/JPY bounces back above 107.00 as risk rebounds
USD/JPY has bounced-off the key support at 106.75 and regains 107.00 after risk sentiment recovered swiftly on WH Adviser Navarro's denial that the trade deal has fallen apart. S&P 500 futures turn positive above 3100.
USD/CNH trims gains as Navarro says US-China trade deal is intact
The offshore yuan (CNH) is trimming losses with White House advisor Peter Navarro walking back from his 30-minute old statement about the termination of the US-China trade deal. President Trump tweets that China Trade Deal is fully intact.
Gold: Buyers attack $1,760 amid fresh risk-off sentiment
Gold prices keep the two-day winning streak despite the recent U-turn from $1,760.56. Bulls recently cheered the White House Adviser Navaro’s comments defying the US-China trade deal. Increasing virus figures from Beijing adds to the risk-off momentum.
WTI briefly regains $41 mark amid upbeat risk tone, eyes on API
Following a brief consolidative stint in the overnight trades. WTI caught a fresh bid wave and refreshed three-month highs, as it conquers the 41 threshold ahead of the API Crude Stocks data due later on Tuesday.