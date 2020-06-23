Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls cheer break of 100-HMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cheer break of 100-HMA to battle 1.2500

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2495 during the early-Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair recently broker 100-HMA, which in turn enables it to head towards a two-week-old resistance line.

In addition to 1.2527 trend line resistance, a 200-HMA level of 1.2537 could also add upside barriers for the pair. It’s worth mentioning that RSI conditions suggest a pullback from the key resistances.

If buyers refrain from respecting the 200-HMA resistance, needless to mention about overbought RSI, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June 10-22 fall near 1.2630 will be on their radars.

GBP/USD Forecast: Corrective advance to gain momentum once above 1.2520

The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover some ground after bottoming at 1.2359, as a result of the broad dollar’s weakness and hopes UK’s PM Johnson will keep advancing with the reopening plan. The pair reached a daily high of 1.2476, finishing the day not far below this last. UK data failed to impress, despite coming in better-than-expected. The CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -58% in June from -62% in May, beating expectations of -59%.

