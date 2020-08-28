Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls cautious amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips below 1.3200 amid mixed clues, eyes Bailey’s speech

GBP/USD drops to 1.3196 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. Despite refreshing the multi-month high, the Cable failed to cross the late-2019 top below 1.3300 the previous day. As a result, sellers remain hopeful. However, the key speech from the BOE Government is ahead and makes the traders cautious. As a result, the pair’s traders are waiting for the event while observing a three-day-old rising channel and the sustained trading beyond 200-HMA for immediate direction.

With the RSI conditions favoring the bullish channel, the pair’s another attempt to clear a descending trend line from August 19, at 1.3230 now, can’t be ruled out. However, the said channel’s resistance around 1.3265, followed by the 1.3300 threshold will challenge the bulls afterward.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls cautious amid Brexit uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh 2020 high of 1.3284 retreating afterwards to settle around the 1.3200 level, pretty much unchanged daily basis. Beyond the broad volatility witnessed around the time of Fed Powell’s remarks, the pair has remained confined to quite a tight range. The absence of relevant UK data released this week and mounting concerns about the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU limited the pound’s bullish chances. The kingdom’s calendar will remain empty on Friday, but BOE’s Governor Bailey is set to speak this Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Meanwhile, Brexit-related uncertainty would likely continue to cap pound’s advances.

