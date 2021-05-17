Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100

GBP/USD Forecast: UK reopenings likely to continue

The GBP/USD pair closed with substantial gains for a second consecutive week, just below the 1.4100 threshold, advancing on Friday on the broad dollar’s weakness. Dismal US data released on Friday worked in favor of Wall Street, as investors were concerned that economic progress in the country would result in a tighter monetary policy. Meanwhile, in the UK concerns gyrate about the increased number of coronavirus cases from the Indian strain.

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100

GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.4095, keeping late Friday’s 10-pip trading range, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stays near the short-term horizontal and trend line hurdle amid the receding bearish bias of the MACD.

Other than the MACD conditions, the quote’s successful trading above immediate support lines and 100-SMA also back the GBP/USD bulls.

