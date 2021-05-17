Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100

GBP/USD Forecast: UK reopenings likely to continue
The GBP/USD pair closed with substantial gains for a second consecutive week, just below the 1.4100 threshold, advancing on Friday on the broad dollar’s weakness. Dismal US data released on Friday worked in favor of Wall Street, as investors were concerned that economic progress in the country would result in a tighter monetary policy. Meanwhile, in the UK concerns gyrate about the increased number of coronavirus cases from the Indian strain.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low to 1.4095, keeping late Friday’s 10-pip trading range, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable stays near the short-term horizontal and trend line hurdle amid the receding bearish bias of the MACD.
Other than the MACD conditions, the quote’s successful trading above immediate support lines and 100-SMA also back the GBP/USD bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD: Bulls battle key hurdle around 1.4100
GBP/USD stays inside a choppy range near 1.4100. One-week-old horizontal area, short-term falling trend line guards immediate upside. MACD conditions suggest bulls rolling up the sleeves. Sustained trading above key support lines, 100-SMA favor buyers.
