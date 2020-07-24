Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls battle 1.2800 while refreshing six-week high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2800 while refreshing six-week high

GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.2765, up 0.20% on a day, during the early Friday. The Cable surges to the multi-day high while keeping its trade momentum above 200-day SMA amid MACD. As a result, bulls are likely to attack 1.2800 comprising the resistance line stretched from March 12.

Other than the 1.2800 threshold, June month’s high of 1.2813 and February 20 bottom surrounding 1.2850 will also be the key for the bulls to tackle. In a case where the buyers manage to cross 1.2850 resistance, 1.3000 psychological magnet and March month’s top near 1.3200 could regain the market’s attention.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit woes cap the upside

The GBP/USD pair is once again ending the day with modest gains in the 1.2740 unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness, which just helped the pair to remain afloat. The Pound suffered from Brexit-related headlines, as EU’s Chief negotiator Barnier said that they are still far away in negotiations with the UK after the fifth round of talks. He added that there had been no progress on the level playing field, neither on fisheries, two key issues. Also, the UK published the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, which came in worse than expected, at -46% from -58% previously.

Read More ...