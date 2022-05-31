Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls attempting to breakout for a higher daily high

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attempting to breakout for a higher daily high
GBP/USD has been in the hands of the bulls in the New York session and has broken a key level of resistance on the four-hour time frame. The following illustrates the progress that the bulls have been making at the start of the week below a key counter trendline. Read more...
GBP/USD pulls lower after nearing 2020 barrier [Video]
GBPUSD is marking a negative day after its four-day gradual bull run met resistance near the 1.2653 zone, which is marginally below the low from September 2020. The short-term bias is viewed as neutral as the RSI is diminishing towards its 50 neutral mark after barely peeking above it, while the MACD has yet to enter the positive territory despite increasing its distance well above its red signal line. The Stochastics are losing steam, but they haven’t exited the overbought territory yet. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Pound eases on weak data, firmer dollar
Cable holds in red on Tuesday, as the dollar rose on month-end demand, while weaker than expected UK mortgage approvals data added to negative near-term tone. Traders also worry that soaring inflation may significantly hurt consumer demand that would further pressure the pound. Read more...
