Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are waiting in the ambush

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to fall off the blue wave as covid ravages Britain

Georgia is on markets' minds – but the blue wave may wash away for sterling. The safe-haven dollar US dollar is on the back foot as investors cheer the prospects of Democrats controlling the US Senate.

Dem candidate Raphael Warnock won his race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Her fellow Republican Senator is trailing Jon Ossof by around 0.3%, but the remaining votes are from Democratic-leaning counties. That would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris would break. The prospects of a multi-trillion stimulus package mean the money would flow to the US and global economies and there is less need for safety – the US dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD bulls are waiting in the ambush

The GBP/USD is in a strong uptrend. We should see a continuation towards higher levels after the POC rejection.

1.3457-85 is the zone where the GBP/USD could reject. In the case we get there, the retracement might be good to show fresh buyers. Targets are 1.3718 and 1.3789. If there is no retracement pay attention to 1.3718 as the price could continue going higher without slowing down. Buying the dips is the way to go. Read more...

GBP/USD jumps to two-day tops, just above mid-1.3600s

The USD witnessed some fresh selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to two-day tops, around mid-1.3600s.

The pair quickly reversed an intraday dip to sub-1.3600 level and moved into the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The uptick also marks the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...