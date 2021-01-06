Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are waiting in the ambush

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to fall off the blue wave as covid ravages Britain
Georgia is on markets' minds – but the blue wave may wash away for sterling. The safe-haven dollar US dollar is on the back foot as investors cheer the prospects of Democrats controlling the US Senate.
Dem candidate Raphael Warnock won his race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Her fellow Republican Senator is trailing Jon Ossof by around 0.3%, but the remaining votes are from Democratic-leaning counties. That would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate, which Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris would break. The prospects of a multi-trillion stimulus package mean the money would flow to the US and global economies and there is less need for safety – the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD bulls are waiting in the ambush
The GBP/USD is in a strong uptrend. We should see a continuation towards higher levels after the POC rejection.
1.3457-85 is the zone where the GBP/USD could reject. In the case we get there, the retracement might be good to show fresh buyers. Targets are 1.3718 and 1.3789. If there is no retracement pay attention to 1.3718 as the price could continue going higher without slowing down. Buying the dips is the way to go. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps to two-day tops, just above mid-1.3600s
The USD witnessed some fresh selling during the early European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to two-day tops, around mid-1.3600s.
The pair quickly reversed an intraday dip to sub-1.3600 level and moved into the positive territory for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The uptick also marks the fifth day of a positive move in the previous six and was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.3626
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3488
|Daily SMA50
|1.3331
|Daily SMA100
|1.317
|Daily SMA200
|1.2864
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3642
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3554
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3686
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.343
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.352
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3485
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3749
EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.
GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.