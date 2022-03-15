Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are supporting the price in key weekly demand area

GBP/USD bulls are supporting the price in key weekly demand area

GBP/USD is attempting to stabilise in Tuesday's US session following a weak start in the morning as the US dollar took off. The moves in the greenback are aligning with a rally in US yields, with the 10-year yield moving in again on the recent highs, up 0.5% at the time of writing. Nevertheless, the pound has had some good news of late. A strong jobs report supported the prospect of a Bank of England rate hike for this month's meeting. The UK's Unemployment Rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, official figures showed, while vacancies hit a record high in the three months to February. meanwhile, money markets continue to fully price in a 25 basis points BoE interest rate hike on Thursday. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3039
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.3002
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3356
Daily SMA50 1.3475
Daily SMA100 1.3445
Daily SMA200 1.3621
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.3001
Previous Weekly High 1.3246
Previous Weekly Low 1.3028
Previous Monthly High 1.3644
Previous Monthly Low 1.3273
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2975
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2897
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3132

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals reveal lack of recovery momentum

GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.3000 support but has struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair clings to modest daily gains below 1.3050 in the early European session but the negative shift witnessed in market mood is making it difficult for the British pound to continue to gather strength against the greenback. Read more...

Pound higher on strong UK job data

The markets were forecasting good news from the UK employment report, and the data exceeded markets expectations. The number of unemployed persons fell by 48.1 thousand, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.1% to 3.9% and wage growth rose to 4.8%, up from 4.6%. These strong numbers come on the heels of strong releases on Friday. GDP for January jumped 0.8% MoM and a sizzling 10.0% YoY. Manufacturing Production for January also rose 0.8% MoM and 3.6% YoY. Read more...

