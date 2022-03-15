Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls are supporting the price in key weekly demand area

The markets were forecasting good news from the UK employment report, and the data exceeded markets expectations. The number of unemployed persons fell by 48.1 thousand, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.1% to 3.9% and wage growth rose to 4.8%, up from 4.6%. These strong numbers come on the heels of strong releases on Friday. GDP for January jumped 0.8% MoM and a sizzling 10.0% YoY. Manufacturing Production for January also rose 0.8% MoM and 3.6% YoY. Read more...

GBP/USD has staged a rebound after having tested 1.3000 support but has struggled to preserve its bullish momentum . The pair clings to modest daily gains below 1.3050 in the early European session but the negative shift witnessed in market mood is making it difficult for the British pound to continue to gather strength against the greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD is attempting to stabilise in Tuesday's US session following a weak start in the morning as the US dollar took off. The moves in the greenback are aligning with a rally in US yields, with the 10-year yield moving in again on the recent highs, up 0.5% at the time of writing. Nevertheless, the pound has had some good news of late. A strong jobs report supported the prospect of a Bank of England rate hike for this month's meeting. The UK's Unemployment Rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, official figures showed, while vacancies hit a record high in the three months to February. meanwhile, money markets continue to fully price in a 25 basis points BoE interest rate hike on Thursday. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.