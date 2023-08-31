Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls are pausing under thick daily cloud

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Pound Sterling stabilizes above 1.2700

GBP/USD climbed to a weekly high of 1.2747 on Wednesday before staging a technical correction toward 1.2700 early Thursday. The pair's technical outlook points to a bullish tilt as investors await key data releases from the US.

The broad-based US Dollar weakness allowed GBP/USD to stretch its weekly uptrend on Wednesday. The annualized second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth got revised lower to 2.1% from 2.4%, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate showed. Additionally, ADP reported that employment in the private sector rose 177,000 in August, weaker than the market forecast of 195,000. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls are pausing under thick daily cloud

GBPUSD strong recovery of past three days lost traction after testing the base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 1.2724 and 1.2918), as increased headwinds were anticipated at this zone. Traders also reduced speed ahead of key economic data due today (Eurozone inflation and US core PCE index) which are expected to provide fresh signals and await Friday’s US NFP report for August.

Weaker than expected reading would add to growing speculations that the Fed may consider ending its rate hike cycle as economy slows, which should be supportive for sterling. Bullishly aligned daily studies continue to underpin near-term action which needs to hold above 1.2680 (10DMA/broken Fibo 23.6% of 1.3141/1.2547) to keep positive bias. Read more...

GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.

The US Dollar (USD) finds some support near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and for now, seems to have stalled its recent pullback from the highest level since early June. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though the prospects for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) might continue to lend support to the British Pound and warrant caution for bearish traders. Read more...