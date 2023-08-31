Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls are pausing under thick daily cloud

GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Pound Sterling stabilizes above 1.2700
GBP/USD climbed to a weekly high of 1.2747 on Wednesday before staging a technical correction toward 1.2700 early Thursday. The pair's technical outlook points to a bullish tilt as investors await key data releases from the US.
The broad-based US Dollar weakness allowed GBP/USD to stretch its weekly uptrend on Wednesday. The annualized second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth got revised lower to 2.1% from 2.4%, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate showed. Additionally, ADP reported that employment in the private sector rose 177,000 in August, weaker than the market forecast of 195,000. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls are pausing under thick daily cloud
GBPUSD strong recovery of past three days lost traction after testing the base of thick daily Ichimoku cloud (spanned between 1.2724 and 1.2918), as increased headwinds were anticipated at this zone. Traders also reduced speed ahead of key economic data due today (Eurozone inflation and US core PCE index) which are expected to provide fresh signals and await Friday’s US NFP report for August.
Weaker than expected reading would add to growing speculations that the Fed may consider ending its rate hike cycle as economy slows, which should be supportive for sterling. Bullishly aligned daily studies continue to underpin near-term action which needs to hold above 1.2680 (10DMA/broken Fibo 23.6% of 1.3141/1.2547) to keep positive bias. Read more...
GBP/USD consolidates near one-week high, holds above 1.2700 ahead of BoE's Pill
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its weekly gains registered over the past three days and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2720 region, nearly unchanged for the day and just a few pips below a one-week high touched on Wednesday.
The US Dollar (USD) finds some support near a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and for now, seems to have stalled its recent pullback from the highest level since early June. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though the prospects for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) might continue to lend support to the British Pound and warrant caution for bearish traders. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.268
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2702
|Daily SMA50
|1.2781
|Daily SMA100
|1.2647
|Daily SMA200
|1.2411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2548
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
