Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish trend remains unabated despite Brexit concerns

GBP/USD Forecast: Correction time? Brexit deadlock, slow reopening and protests point down

"The UK continues to backtrack on commitments taken" – the harsh words of Michel Barnier, Chief EU Negotiator, reflects the deadlock in talks about future relations between Brussels and London. While the lack of progress has been unsurprising, the tone and the potential to abandon negotiations is becoming more real.

Barnier's presser on Friday took only a minor toll on the pound, as markets were gearing up for the US Non-Farm Payrolls figures. Nevertheless, the specter of the UK falling to World Trade Organization terms may still weigh on the pound. Read More...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bullish trend remains unabated despite Brexit concerns, modest USD rebound

The GBP/USD pair added to its recent strong gains and continued gaining positive traction on the last trading day of the week. The momentum lifted the pair beyond the previous double top resistance near the 1.2645 region and seemed rather unaffected by a combination of negative factors. The GBP bulls largely shrugged off the increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, especially after the latest round of EU-UK talks ended without any significant progress on key issues. The EU's chief negotiator Michel said that the new deal must be sealed by October 31 at the latest and the door is still open to a transition period extension. Meanwhile, a senior UK negotiating official told Reuters that October is too late for a deal with and that we need to work intensively now, and into July.

Even a strong intraday pickup in the US dollar demand, which got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report, also did little to hinder the pair's move up to the highest level since March 11. The headline NFP showed that the US economy added 2.509 million jobs in May as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a loss of 8 million jobs. Adding to this, the unemployment rates unexpectedly fell to 13.3% as again market expectations for a big jump to 19.8% from 14.7% in April. The pair rallied further beyond the 1.2700 mark, albeit slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts prompted some profit-taking and led to a modest 60-65 pips pullback from daily tops. Read More...

Bulls on GBP/USD can take a pause - Elliott wave analysis

GBPUSD started recovering from 1.207 level, and out of a downward channel which is important evidence that price can be turning to bullish mode. In fact, price is now also breaking above the upper line of a base channel, meaning pair is in wave three targeting Fib. ratio of 261.8, where pullback as wave 4 may turn prices lower. Read More...