Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish tone could improve above 1.3000

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains below 1.3000, eyes UK data dump

GBP/USD eases to 1.2935 ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open. The Cable managed to cheer US dollar weakness amid a lack of major data at home. Also favoring the quote could be the comments from the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey and the statements from the Financial Policy Committee (FPC) meeting.

The latest moves could have taken clues from The Times news where expectations of a carbon emission tax on the British companies were discussed while spotting a proposal with the UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The media earlier shared an update that the Finance Minister will announce two-third of pay under fresh local furlough scheme.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2952 Today Daily Change 0.0015 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 1.2937 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2866 Daily SMA50 1.303 Daily SMA100 1.2794 Daily SMA200 1.2713 Levels Previous Daily High 1.297 Previous Daily Low 1.2892 Previous Weekly High 1.2979 Previous Weekly Low 1.2747 Previous Monthly High 1.3482 Previous Monthly Low 1.2676 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.294 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2922 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2854 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2817 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2975 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3012 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3054

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish tone could improve above 1.3000

The GBP/USD pair advanced for the second day in a row on Thursday, although the advance was limited as investors continue to assess Brexit news. The cable climbed to a daily high of 1.2970 but came under strong pressure during the European session amid dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. The pair briefly dropped below 1.2900 to finally settle at the 1.2935 area in American hours.

