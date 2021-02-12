Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish picture not threatened by pullback

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling sells the fact and is now ready to rally to new highs
Surprise? Not for those listening closely to the Bank of England – the UK has reported that Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating economists' consensus, but meeting elevated expectations created by the BOE. The economy withstood November's nationwide lockdown and Brexit uncertainty and is well-positioend to recover.
Given the BOE's comments, GBP/USD has responded with a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response – shrugging off the encouraging GDP figures. Nevertheless, it remains well positioned to rally, as most factors play in its favor. Read more...
GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish picture not threatened by pullback
GBPUSD is retreating from its fresh 33½-month high of 1.3865 but the move is looking unconvincing in denting the bullish tone above the tentative trend line, drawn from the 1.2854 low. The red Tenkan-sen line is conveying a drop in upside momentum, while the stalling blue Kijun-sen line is protecting the positively skewed picture. Furthermore, the predominantly bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) appear unintimidated by the withdrawal in the price.
The short-term oscillators are reflecting persisting negative momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is fading below its red trigger line, while the falling RSI is piercing under the 50 threshold. The stochastic lines are dipping further into oversold territory, endorsing the price pullback. Read more...
GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 mark, moves little post-UK macro releases
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone around the 1.3800 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.
The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of 34-month tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. A softer tone surrounding the equity markets benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3788
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.3816
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3699
|Daily SMA50
|1.3583
|Daily SMA100
|1.3338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3034
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.38
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3823
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3766
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.385
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3884
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
