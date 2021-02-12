Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish picture not threatened by pullback

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling sells the fact and is now ready to rally to new highs

Surprise? Not for those listening closely to the Bank of England – the UK has reported that Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating economists' consensus, but meeting elevated expectations created by the BOE. The economy withstood November's nationwide lockdown and Brexit uncertainty and is well-positioend to recover.

Given the BOE's comments, GBP/USD has responded with a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response – shrugging off the encouraging GDP figures. Nevertheless, it remains well positioned to rally, as most factors play in its favor. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish picture not threatened by pullback

GBPUSD is retreating from its fresh 33½-month high of 1.3865 but the move is looking unconvincing in denting the bullish tone above the tentative trend line, drawn from the 1.2854 low. The red Tenkan-sen line is conveying a drop in upside momentum, while the stalling blue Kijun-sen line is protecting the positively skewed picture. Furthermore, the predominantly bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) appear unintimidated by the withdrawal in the price.

The short-term oscillators are reflecting persisting negative momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is fading below its red trigger line, while the falling RSI is piercing under the 50 threshold. The stochastic lines are dipping further into oversold territory, endorsing the price pullback. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 mark, moves little post-UK macro releases

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone around the 1.3800 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of 34-month tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. A softer tone surrounding the equity markets benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3788
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.3816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3699
Daily SMA50 1.3583
Daily SMA100 1.3338
Daily SMA200 1.3034
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.386
Previous Daily Low 1.38
Previous Weekly High 1.3758
Previous Weekly Low 1.3566
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3766
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3732
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.385
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3909

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.38, shrugs off upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3800 despite the upbeat UK Q4 GDP data. Although the US dollar’s rebound could be behind the cable’s weakness, the EU-UK jitters over the NI border and fears of extended lockdown in the UK continue to weigh.

GBP/USD News

The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5

The Graph Price Prediction: GRT's 600% rally unstoppable as bulls eye upswing to $5

The Graph's uptrend is supported by a positive network growth, according to data by IntoTheBlock. The MACD validates GRT's relentless fight for gains targeting $0.5 on the 12-hour chart. A sell signal on the 12-hour chart may sabotage the upswing to $5 is validated.

Read more

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, awaits fresh cues

EUR/USD trades above 1.2100, trapped in a narrow range, as the US dollar holds onto the recovery gains. While the upside has been capped around 1.2150, the bears have failed to push the pair below 1.2110, as markets await fresh catalysts. 

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD struggles near multi-day lows, below $1820 level

XAU/USD struggles near multi-day lows, below $1820 level

Gold remained under intense selling pressure for the second straight session on Friday. The overnight rebound in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure. The underlying bullish sentiment further dented the precious metal’s safe-haven status.

Gold news

US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00

US Dollar Index: Solid support aligns at 90.00

The weekly decline in DXY decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures