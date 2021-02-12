Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish picture not threatened by pullback

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling sells the fact and is now ready to rally to new highs

Surprise? Not for those listening closely to the Bank of England – the UK has reported that Gross Domestic Product growth rate of 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating economists' consensus, but meeting elevated expectations created by the BOE. The economy withstood November's nationwide lockdown and Brexit uncertainty and is well-positioend to recover.

Given the BOE's comments, GBP/USD has responded with a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response – shrugging off the encouraging GDP figures. Nevertheless, it remains well positioned to rally, as most factors play in its favor. Read more...

GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish picture not threatened by pullback

GBPUSD is retreating from its fresh 33½-month high of 1.3865 but the move is looking unconvincing in denting the bullish tone above the tentative trend line, drawn from the 1.2854 low. The red Tenkan-sen line is conveying a drop in upside momentum, while the stalling blue Kijun-sen line is protecting the positively skewed picture. Furthermore, the predominantly bullish simple moving averages (SMAs) appear unintimidated by the withdrawal in the price.

The short-term oscillators are reflecting persisting negative momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is fading below its red trigger line, while the falling RSI is piercing under the 50 threshold. The stochastic lines are dipping further into oversold territory, endorsing the price pullback. Read more...

GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 mark, moves little post-UK macro releases

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone around the 1.3800 round-figure mark and had a rather muted reaction to the UK macro releases.

The pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of 34-month tops and remained depressed for the second consecutive session on Friday. A softer tone surrounding the equity markets benefitted the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...