Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish momentum falters

GBP/USD outlook: Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart and threatening of deeper pullback

Cable stands at the back foot on Friday but pullback from new three-week high (1.2669) was so far contained by Fibo 23.6% retracement of 1.2251/1.2669 upleg/5DMA (1.2570).

Risk sensitive pound was strongly pressured by fall in stock markets, with persisting differences between two sides in EU/UK talks, adding pressure.
Thursday's Doji with very long upper shadow and fresh extension lower on Friday are on track to form reversal pattern on daily chart and risk deeper pullback towards pivotal supports at 1.2500 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2251/1.2669/rising 10DMA). Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD Analysis: Bullish momentum falters ahead of 200-DMA amid fresh coronavirus jitters

The GBP/USD pair stood tall through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and shot to near four-week tops, albeit struggled to sustain at higher levels. The British pound remained well supported by the UK government's £30 billion stimulus package and hopes of a possible breakthrough in the post-Brexit negotiations. The intraday positive move lost steam just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.

The latest optimism over a swift global economic recovery turned out to be short-lived and faded rather quickly after the US reported over 60,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. This marked the highest single-day tally reported so far by any country. The record jump in the number took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp turnaround in the US equity markets. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, moves back above 1.2600 mark

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 50 pips from the early European session dip and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2615 region in the last hour.

The pair managed to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2565 region and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from near four-week tops set on Thursday. The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2612
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.2607
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2479
Daily SMA50 1.243
Daily SMA100 1.2441
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.267
Previous Daily Low 1.26
Previous Weekly High 1.253
Previous Weekly Low 1.2252
Previous Monthly High 1.2813
Previous Monthly Low 1.2252
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2627
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2581
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2721

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD bounces after upbeat COVID-19 cure news

EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, rebounding from the lows. Gilead reported that its drug Remdesevir substantially reduces mortality among COVID-19 patients. The news boosted stocks and weighed on the dollar. US coronavirus statistics are due out.

GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the market mood improves

GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 as the market mood improves and the safe-haven dollar retreats. Investors are shrugging off Brexit concerns and focusing on hopes to cure coronavirus. US COVID-19 statistics are due out.

XAU/USD consolidates daily gains above $1,800

After advancing to its highest level since September of 2011 at $1,818 on Wednesday, the XAU/USD pair staged a correction and briefly dropped below $1,800 on Thursday.

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance hit the bedrock of the market

Bitcoin tried to regain market share and activated sales in the Altcoin segment. BTC/USD, ETH/USD and XRP/USD are looking for supports and a rebound to push them to new elative highs. The current compression on the XRP/USD chart could trigger an exploding movement.

WTI drops to fresh weekly lows below $39 amid virus risks, IEA forecast

WTI (August futures on Nymex) extends the steep declines seen on Thursday to drops over 1.50% in the European session this Friday. The oil bears breach the 39 level to hit the lowest levels in eight days at 38.76.

