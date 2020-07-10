Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish momentum falters

GBP/USD outlook: Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart and threatening of deeper pullback

Cable stands at the back foot on Friday but pullback from new three-week high (1.2669) was so far contained by Fibo 23.6% retracement of 1.2251/1.2669 upleg/5DMA (1.2570).

Risk sensitive pound was strongly pressured by fall in stock markets, with persisting differences between two sides in EU/UK talks, adding pressure.

Thursday's Doji with very long upper shadow and fresh extension lower on Friday are on track to form reversal pattern on daily chart and risk deeper pullback towards pivotal supports at 1.2500 zone (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2251/1.2669/rising 10DMA). Read More...

GBP/USD Analysis: Bullish momentum falters ahead of 200-DMA amid fresh coronavirus jitters

The GBP/USD pair stood tall through the first half of the trading action on Thursday and shot to near four-week tops, albeit struggled to sustain at higher levels. The British pound remained well supported by the UK government's £30 billion stimulus package and hopes of a possible breakthrough in the post-Brexit negotiations. The intraday positive move lost steam just ahead of the very important 200-day SMA amid a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.

The latest optimism over a swift global economic recovery turned out to be short-lived and faded rather quickly after the US reported over 60,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. This marked the highest single-day tally reported so far by any country. The record jump in the number took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which was evident from a sharp turnaround in the US equity markets. This, in turn, provided a goodish lift to the safe-haven USD. Read More...

GBP/USD recovers early lost ground, moves back above 1.2600 mark

The GBP/USD pair recovered around 50 pips from the early European session dip and refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2615 region in the last hour.

The pair managed to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2565 region and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from near four-week tops set on Thursday. The US dollar struggled to preserve its early gains and was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read More...