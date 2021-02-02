Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish, but minor pullback freezes advances

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling needs a Biden boost set to break above bullish triangle
Underpromising and overdelivering – something that politicians often fail to do – is what Primer Minister Boris Johnson has been doing on the vaccine front. While Britain's coronavirus policy deserves considerable criticism, its rapid immunization has been running strong and even accelerating. The government has already surpassed its 500,000 jabs/day target.
The UK's inoculation exceeds that of America and is far better than continental Europe, giving it an economic edge which explains sterling's advance. While pound traders are awaiting Thursday's decision by the Bank of England, the focus shifts back to US politics. Read more...
GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish, but minor pullback freezes advances
GBPUSD is stalling around the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.3677, after a small retreat from the recently reached multi-year high of 1.3758. Nevertheless, the bullish Ichimoku lines are portraying growing positive momentum, while the steadfast simple moving averages (SMAs) are all backing the firm broader uptrend.
The short-term oscillators are conveying mixed signals in directional momentum but appear to favour an optimistic outcome. The MACD, some distance above zero, is floating beneath its flattening red trigger line, while the upwards pointing RSI is persisting in bullish territory. However, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting further fading in the price. Read more...
GBP/USD refreshes session tops, looks to extend momentum beyond 1.3700 mark
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark.
The pair stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.3755-60 supply zone, or multi-year tops and attracted some dip-buying ahead of mid-1.3600s on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood prompted some fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the GBP/USD pair higher. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.366
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3647
|Daily SMA50
|1.3524
|Daily SMA100
|1.3266
|Daily SMA200
|1.2982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3758
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3656
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3524
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3828
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
