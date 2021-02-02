Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish, but minor pullback freezes advances

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling needs a Biden boost set to break above bullish triangle

Underpromising and overdelivering – something that politicians often fail to do – is what Primer Minister Boris Johnson has been doing on the vaccine front. While Britain's coronavirus policy deserves considerable criticism, its rapid immunization has been running strong and even accelerating. The government has already surpassed its 500,000 jabs/day target.

The UK's inoculation exceeds that of America and is far better than continental Europe, giving it an economic edge which explains sterling's advance. While pound traders are awaiting Thursday's decision by the Bank of England, the focus shifts back to US politics.  Read more...

GBP/USD technical analysis: Bullish, but minor pullback freezes advances

GBPUSD is stalling around the red Tenkan-sen line at 1.3677, after a small retreat from the recently reached multi-year high of 1.3758. Nevertheless, the bullish Ichimoku lines are portraying growing positive momentum, while the steadfast simple moving averages (SMAs) are all backing the firm broader uptrend.

The short-term oscillators are conveying mixed signals in directional momentum but appear to favour an optimistic outcome. The MACD, some distance above zero, is floating beneath its flattening red trigger line, while the upwards pointing RSI is persisting in bullish territory. However, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting further fading in the price. Read more...

GBP/USD refreshes session tops, looks to extend momentum beyond 1.3700 mark

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the 1.3700 mark.

The pair stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the 1.3755-60 supply zone, or multi-year tops and attracted some dip-buying ahead of mid-1.3600s on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood prompted some fresh selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the GBP/USD pair higher. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.3672
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.366
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3647
Daily SMA50 1.3524
Daily SMA100 1.3266
Daily SMA200 1.2982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3758
Previous Daily Low 1.3656
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3695
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3625
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.359
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3524
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3727
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3793
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3828

 

