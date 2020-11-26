Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish breakout hinges on Barnier's London trip

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls wait a sustained move beyond ascending channel hurdle

The GBP/USD pair continued with its two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging factors. The British pound witnessed some intraday selling after the European Commission president, Ursula van der Leyden warned that a Brexit deal is far from certain and added that the disagreement over access to Britain's fishing waters continues to block progress. Von der Leyen also said that there had been genuine progress in Brexit talks but not enough to produce a significant breakthrough on key sticking points, including state-aid rules.

Separately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that the UK's position on fisheries hasn't changed and that they will not ask for additional time to negotiate the trade deal with the European Union. With very little time left before the Brexit transition periods end on December 31, the not so optimistic Brexit headlines took its toll on the sterling. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish breakout hinges on Barnier's London trip

Will Michel Barnier board the Eurostar to London? Serling's next moves seem to heavily depend on the travel plans of the Chief Brexit Negotiator for the EU. An agreement on future relations is mostly done, yet without conclusions on the thornier issues of fisheries and state aid, talks could collapse.

Barnier is set to end his quarantine – needed after a team member tested positive for coronavirus – and travel to the British capital for face-to-face talks. However, media reports suggest that he may call off his trip if the UK does not offer concessions. This acrimony followed public comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said she cannot be certain if a deal is possible. Read more...

GBP/USD falters ahead of 1.3400 mark, drifts into negative territory

The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 50 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3355-50 region in the last hour.

The pair continued with its struggle to clear a key hurdle near the 1.3400 round-figure mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Thursday amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. In the latest Brexit-related headlines, British finance minister, Rishi Sunak said that negotiations are still ongoing and that he remains hopeful that a deal can be reached. Read more...