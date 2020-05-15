Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish bias above 1.2185 [Video]

GBP/USD: The outlook for Cable remains under pressure [Video]

The outlook for Cable remains under pressure. Having broken below $1.2245 the market has made a move on the support at $1.2160 which is the key April low. So far this support remains intact as the market rebounded into the close yesterday. However, negative momentum is growing and is now implying that the $1.2160 support is likely to be broken. The 14 day RSI is falling below 40 at seven week lows, whilst MACD lines pull decisively below neutral and Stochastics are in bearish configuration. A downtrend has formed in the past two weeks and any near term rally within that downtrend looks to be a chance to sell now. Read more...

GBP/USD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.2185

Our preference: Long positions above 1.2185 with targets at 1.2240 & 1.2265 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 1.2185 look for further downside with 1.2165 & 1.2140 as targets.

Comment: Even though a continuation of the consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable could drop to 1.20 on break of key supports at 1.2174/64

Cable is holding in red on Friday and continues to pressure key supports at 1.2174/64 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647/five-week range low) which were dented on previous day. Sterling is under strong pressure by extended lockdown that caused record economy contraction, while comments that the central bank is not considering negative rates, but declined to rule it out, provided little help. Markets speculate that pound could drop to 1.20 zone vs dollar in coming days, which requires firm break below 1.2174 pivot, that would also confirm double-top at 1.2647/42. Read more...