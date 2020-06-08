Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bullish as long as above the 1.2630 price zone

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement probes the bulls above 200-day SMA

GBP/USD prints 0.30% on a day while trading around 1.2706 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The Cable seesaws near three-month high while staying above 200-day SMA. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall seems to restrict the pair’s immediate upside.

Even so, bullish MACD favors the buyers to aim for a downward sloping trend line from December 12, 2019, at 1.2885 now, during the further upside. In doing so, 1.2840/45 might offer an intermediate halt whereas March 2020 top near 1.3200 could lure the bulls beyond the said resistance line.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish as long as above the 1.2630 price zone

The GBP/USD pair advanced for a seventh consecutive day to settle in the 1.2660 price zone, after hitting a daily high of 1.2731. The pair was little affected by upbeat US employment data, but instead remained underpinned by substantial demand for high-yielding assets. The UK GFK Consumer Confidence resulted at -36 in May according to preliminary estimates, better than the -40 expected although worse than the previous -34.

