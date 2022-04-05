Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD british pound stays surprisingly resilient [Video]

GBP/USD challenges the 20-day SMA above 1.3100, outlook still bearish [Video]

GBPUSD is developing near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and below the significant barrier of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.3750 to 1.3000 at 1.3175. Over the last month, the price is looking neutral as it failed to post a lower low or a jump above the previous high near 1.3300.

The momentum indicators in the daily chart though are currently supporting that positive momentum is likely to strengthen in the short term. Specifically, the RSI is picking up speed above 50 and the MACD continues to move above its red signal line in the negative region. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: British pound stays surprisingly resilient

GBP/USD pair has been moving up and down in a narrow channel despite the broad-based dollar strength. The pair needs to break out of the 1.3100-1.3160 range in order to find direction.

Although the greenback started the new week on a firm footing and the US Dollar Index rose decisively on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields, GBP/USD didn't have a difficult time holding above 1.3100.

The sharp drop witnessed in EUR/GBP on Monday suggests that the British pound is finding demand as a safer alternative to the shared currency amid heightened concerns over an economic slowdown in the euro area. Some of the members of the European Union are calling for a ban on Russian energy imports over civilian killings in Ukraine. Read more...

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100 mark, lacks bullish conviction despite upbeat UK PMI

The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early part of the European session and inched back closer to mid-1.3100s, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.

Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price moves, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and was supported by modest US dollar weakness. Signs of stability in the equity markets dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets and failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past three days. That said, the uncertainty over Ukraine, along with hawkish Fed expectations, continued acting as a tailwind for the buck and capped the upside for the major. Read more...