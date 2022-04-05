Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD british pound stays surprisingly resilient [Video]

GBP/USD challenges the 20-day SMA above 1.3100, outlook still bearish [Video]
GBPUSD is developing near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and below the significant barrier of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.3750 to 1.3000 at 1.3175. Over the last month, the price is looking neutral as it failed to post a lower low or a jump above the previous high near 1.3300.
The momentum indicators in the daily chart though are currently supporting that positive momentum is likely to strengthen in the short term. Specifically, the RSI is picking up speed above 50 and the MACD continues to move above its red signal line in the negative region. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: British pound stays surprisingly resilient
GBP/USD pair has been moving up and down in a narrow channel despite the broad-based dollar strength. The pair needs to break out of the 1.3100-1.3160 range in order to find direction.
Although the greenback started the new week on a firm footing and the US Dollar Index rose decisively on the back of rising US Treasury bond yields, GBP/USD didn't have a difficult time holding above 1.3100.
The sharp drop witnessed in EUR/GBP on Monday suggests that the British pound is finding demand as a safer alternative to the shared currency amid heightened concerns over an economic slowdown in the euro area. Some of the members of the European Union are calling for a ban on Russian energy imports over civilian killings in Ukraine. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100 mark, lacks bullish conviction despite upbeat UK PMI
The GBP/USD pair edged higher during the early part of the European session and inched back closer to mid-1.3100s, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.
Following the previous day's two-way/directionless price moves, the GBP/USD pair attracted some buying on Tuesday and was supported by modest US dollar weakness. Signs of stability in the equity markets dented demand for traditional safe-haven assets and failed to assist the greenback to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past three days. That said, the uncertainty over Ukraine, along with hawkish Fed expectations, continued acting as a tailwind for the buck and capped the upside for the major. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3136
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.313
|Daily SMA50
|1.334
|Daily SMA100
|1.338
|Daily SMA200
|1.3557
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3137
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.319
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3051
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.1000
Following Monday's steep decline, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 1.1000 on Tuesday as investors await Fedspeak and the US ISM Services PMI for March. The shared currency struggles to find demand on heightened concerns over the eurozone economy slipping into recession amid a prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.3100
GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday and fluctuating in a relatively tight trading channel above 1.3100. The ISM Services PMI data from the US and comments from Fed officials will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Gold trades with modest losses, downside remains cushioned
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood, uptick in US Treasury yields. West to punish Russia while the DXY holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI.
How Ethereum price can enter buy zone before exploding to $10,000
Ethereum price shows signs of moving higher after crossing above a crucial resistance barrier. On-chain metrics also reveal a bullish outlook, adding credence to the technical standpoint.
GGPI soars on Hertz partnership deal
Gores Guggenheim stock soared on Monday as news of a partnership deal with Hertz broke. GGPI soared up to $13.30 before falling back a bit by the close, but it still gained nearly 12% on the day.