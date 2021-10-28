Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: British pound stays fragile, eyes on US GDP data

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD found support at 1.3710 and started a recovery. By the middle of Thursday's trading hours, the GBP/USD had reached the 1.3770 level. From 1.3760 up to 1.3777, the pair faced the resistance of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point. A passing of the 1.3760/1.3777 zone would leave the pair with no technical resistance as high as the 1.3831 level, where the weekly R1 simple pivot point is located at. However, the 1.3800 level might act as a resistance level. Read more...

The GBP/USD rises sharply during the New York session, above the 1.3800 figure, trading at 1.3803 at the time of writing. US mixed macroeconomic data trigger a dollar sell-off across the board. The US economy is growing slower than expected, contrary to rising inflation, showing no signs of peaking. The stagflation narrative clouds the market again. During the Asian and European session, the GBP/USD seesawed near the bottoms of the day, around 1.3720, towards 1.3770, until stabilizing around current levels after the US GDP announcement. Read more...

The British pound has struggled to hold its ground against the greenback as the sharp decline witnessed in the UK gilt yields during the budget presentation made it difficult for the currency to find demand on Wednesday. Nevertheless, GBP/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase after finding support around 1.3700. In its budget presentation, the UK government announced that it will reduce the planned bond sales for the 2021-22 fiscal year by nearly £60 billion to £198.4 billion, compared to Reuters' estimate for a decrease of £34 billion. Read more...

