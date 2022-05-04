Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD briefly rises above 1.25 the figure as Fed hikes rates 50bps

BOE Preview: A 25 bps rate hike can’t save GBP bulls amid economic gloom

GBP/USD remains exposed to downside risks, as we progress towards the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’. Another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike remains on the table from the BOE, although it would not be enough to rescue GBP bulls. The UK central bank is set to announce its policy decision at 11:00 GMT, which will be accompanied by the meeting’s minutes and inflation report. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2609
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2629
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2842
Daily SMA50 1.3045
Daily SMA100 1.3281
Daily SMA200 1.3453
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2638
Previous Daily Low 1.2451
Previous Weekly High 1.2842
Previous Weekly Low 1.2411
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2567
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2523
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2507
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2694
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.276
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2882

 

GBP/USD briefly rises above 1.25 the figure as Fed hikes rates 50bps

At 1.2522, GBP/USD is 0.22% higher and has rallied around 42 pips in the first 15 minutes on the knee jerk after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points. The Fed's target range stands at 0.75% - 1.00%. The hike was hawkish and Fed futures are pricing in a higher chance of a 50 basis point hike at the June meeting. 77% priced for 50bps and 23% for a 75 basis point hike. Interest rates futures also suggest a 94% probability of an effective fed funds rate of at least 2.75% at year-end. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces two-sided risks as Fed and BOE decisions loom

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having climbed to 1.2570 on Tuesday and ended up closing the day flat. The pair is moving up and down in a narrow band early Wednesday as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to deliver its monetary policy decisions. FOMC policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, communicated their intentions to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in May and such a decision shouldn't come as a surprise. Additionally, the Fed is widely expected to announce its plan to start trimming its asset holdings by $95 billion from June. Read more...

