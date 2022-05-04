Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD briefly rises above 1.25 the figure as Fed hikes rates 50bps

GBP/USD has lost its traction after having climbed to 1.2570 on Tuesday and ended up closing the day flat. The pair is moving up and down in a narrow band early Wednesday as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve to deliver its monetary policy decisions. FOMC policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell , communicated their intentions to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in May and such a decision shouldn't come as a surprise. Additionally, the Fed is widely expected to announce its plan to start trimming its asset holdings by $95 billion from June. Read more...

At 1.2522, GBP/USD is 0.22% higher and has rallied around 42 pips in the first 15 minutes on the knee jerk after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points . The Fed's target range stands at 0.75% - 1.00%. The hike was hawkish and Fed futures are pricing in a higher chance of a 50 basis point hike at the June meeting. 77% priced for 50bps and 23% for a 75 basis point hike. Interest rates futures also suggest a 94% probability of an effective fed funds rate of at least 2.75% at year-end. Read more...

GBP/USD remains exposed to downside risks, as we progress towards the Bank of England (BOE) ‘Super Thursday’. Another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike remains on the table from the BOE , although it would not be enough to rescue GBP bulls. The UK central bank is set to announce its policy decision at 11:00 GMT, which will be accompanied by the meeting’s minutes and inflation report. Read more...

