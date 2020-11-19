Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD briefly fell below the 1.3200 mark

GBP/USD analysis: Trades below 1.3240

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate could reverse south from the resistance level—the weekly R1 at 1.3310.

It is likely that the currency pair could be pushed down by the 55– and 100-hour moving averages in the 1.3230/1.3255 area. Note that the nearest support level, formed by the weekly S1, is located at 1.3102.

GBP/USD recovers from brief dip below 1.3200 as Brexit talks halted after negotiator catches Covid-19

GBP/USD dipped momentarily below the 1.3200 mark after EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michelle Barnier announced that one of the EU negotiators had tested positive for Covid-19. The pair has since recovered back above this level and trades close to 1.3220 again, nursing losses on the day of roughly 40 pips or 0.3% on the day.

