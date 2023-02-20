Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Brexit uncertainty could limit Pound sterling's rebound

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD outlook: Bear-trap under 200DMA looks for more upside action to be confirmed

Cable remains constructive at the start of the week, although with limited upside so far, following Friday’s bullish daily candle with long tail, which generated positive signal on strong downside rejection under pivotal 200DMA support (1.1937) and possible bear-trap.

On the other hand, two consecutive weekly Dojis signal strong indecision and lack of direction, which is additionally supported by conflicting signals from daily chart. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit uncertainty could limit Pound sterling's rebound

Following last week's indecisive action, GBP/USD has managed to stage a recovery early Monday toward mid-1.2000s. In the absence of high-tier data releases from the UK and the US, investors will keep a close eye on Brexit-related developments. In the second half of the day, trading conditions are likely to thin out with US markets remaining closed in observance of Presidents' Day.

On Friday, EU Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight Maroš Šefčovič said that they made good progress in Brexit talks with British Foreign Secretary James cleverly. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD surrenders modest intraday gains amid modest USD uptick, holds above 1.2000 mark

The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers near the 1.2055 area on Monday and stalls its recovery move from the lowest level since January 6 touched on Friday.

The pair retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the first half of the European session, though manages to hold above the 1.2000 psychological mark.

Hopes of an imminent breakthrough in trade negotiations regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol support the Pound Sterling. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2022
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2197
Daily SMA50 1.2174
Daily SMA100 1.1903
Daily SMA200 1.194
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2049
Previous Daily Low 1.1915
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1998
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1869
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1822
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.209
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2224

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers

EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers

EUR/USD is attempting a recovery to test 1.0700  in the early European morning. The pair is looking to reclaim the 1.0700 level as the risk aversion theme has lost its traction, limiting the renewed upside in the US Dollar. Thin trading to continue amid a US holiday. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers to near 1.2050 amid risk reset

GBP/USD recovers to near 1.2050 amid risk reset

GBP/USD is trading around the 1.2050 region, recovering ground amid a risk recovery in early Europe. The divergent BoE-Fed policy outlook and looming geopolitical risks could act as a headwind to the pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar resumes the downside amid light trading. 

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited

Gold recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited

Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Fed February meeting due later this week.

Gold News

TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders

TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders

The blockchain network managed to outperform projects that rank in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, driving its usage and adoption higher. 

Read more

Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again

Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again

Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures