Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Brexit noise might continue to infuse volatility

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to suffer after deadlocked dinner, ahead of Brexit deadline
"Deadlock at dinner" screams Thursday's headline of the Daily Mail, summarizing Wednesday's long meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The two leaders and their negotiating teams failed to reach a much desired Brexit breakthrough over a three-course dinner which included fish – one of the three topics of contention. Another one is governance and the third is a level-playing-field, which German Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted earlier in the day. After concluding that they remain "far apart", the EU and the UK agreed to extend talks until the end of the weekend. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit noise might continue to infuse volatility
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and finally settled around 75-80 pips off weekly tops. The optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures and the COVID-19 vaccine kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, extended some initial support to the pair. The British pound got an additional boost after the UK Cabinet minister, Michael Gove said that there can be scope for compromise on fishing right. Adding to this, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hinted that the EU will be willing to compromise on the level-playing field.
The positive headlines come on the back of news on Tuesday that the British government has dropped controversial clauses in its UK Internal Market Bill. This, in turn, raised prospects for a Brexit deal and forced investors to unwind their bearish GBP bets ahead of a key summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable stands at the back foot following no breakthrough in trade talks
Early Thursday's action is keeping negative tone but long shadows on daily candles in past few sessions signal lack of clear direction.
Pullback from new 2020 high at 1.3538 cracked initial supports at 1.3335/30 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.2675/1.3538/rising 20DMA) but without clear break lower so far that keeps the downside limited.
Fading bullish momentum on daily chart and south-heading RSI, keep near-term focus shifted lower, helped by next week's magnetic daily cloud twist, while the action remains weighed by falling thick monthly cloud. Fresh weakness eyes pivotal supports at 1.3252 (30DMA) and 1.3208 (Fibo 38.2%), break of which would generate bearish signal for deeper correction of 1.2675/1.3538. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
