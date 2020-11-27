Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Brexit anxieties cap gains near 1.3400 mark

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3352...Although cable rose to a fresh 11-week peak at 1.3399 at Asian open Thu, price erased its gains n tanked to 1.3322 in thin N. American trading on usd's recovery n cross-selling in sterling b4 rebounding to 1.3363.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Brexit anxieties cap gains near 1.3400 mark, ascending channel resistance
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on it intraday positive move on Thursday and once again started retreating from the vicinity of the 1.3400 mark. The early uptick to the highest level since early September ran out of the steam after British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said that the UK should not be stretching for a Brexit deal at any cost. This comes on the back of comments by the European Commission Ursula van der Leyden's comments that the bloc was ready for the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade accord. With just five weeks left until the end of the transition period on December 31, both sides have been struggling to find a compromise on key sticking points – level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound and prompted some intraday selling around the major.
However, persistent US dollar selling bias extended some support, rather assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3320 region. The optimism over coronavirus vaccines continued undermining the safe-haven USD, which was further pressured by Wednesday's rather unimpressive US macro data. Read more...
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3370 area, lacks follow-through
The GBP/USD pair held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and was seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.3370 region.
Following the previous day's good two-way price moves, the pair caught some fresh bids on the last day of the week and seemed rather unaffected by Brexit uncertainties. In the latest Brexit-related headlines, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier reportedly told envoys that he cannot say if a deal is possible at this stage. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3359
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3191
|Daily SMA50
|1.3034
|Daily SMA100
|1.3014
|Daily SMA200
|1.2727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3398
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3312
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3166
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3351
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3283
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3396
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3434
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3471
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
