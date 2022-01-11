Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks the 1.3600 threshold as Fed's Powell testifies at the US Senate

GBP/USD breaks the 1.3600 threshold as Fed's Powell testifies at the US Senate
During the New York session, the GBP/USD climbs above the psychological 1.3600 figure, trading at 1.3618 at the time of writing. The market sentiment shifted from a risk-on mood to mixed as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies against the US Senate Banking Committee on his re-nomination to head the US central bank. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3418
|Daily SMA50
|1.3397
|Daily SMA100
|1.3555
|Daily SMA200
|1.3739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3604
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3532
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3431
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.354
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3682
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as dollar stays on the back foot
GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum following a downward correction on Monday and reached its highest level in more than two months above 1.3600. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is poised to continue to push higher in the near term but a hawkish Fed policy could limit the upside by boosting the dollar. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver an opening statement at his renomination hearing on Tuesday and respond to questions from Senators. After the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting revealed participants' willingness to start reducing the balance sheet after the first rate increase, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose to its strongest level in nearly two years. Powell's prepared remarks will not offer any comments on the policy outlook but the chairman will likely be asked about the timing of the rate increase. More importantly, investors will look for clues regarding the Fed's thinking into the possibility of quantitative tightening. Read more...
Cable patiently waits below crucial resistance
In the last few weeks, the most important technical tool non GBPUSD is the Fibonacci retracements, in particular, 23,6 and 38,2%. In December, 38,2% acted as a bullish stronghold, stopping the bearish correction, which started in June. We are not surprised as 38,2% Fibo is famous for doing that. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nearing the top of its latest range at 1.1385
The EUR/USD pair approaches December monthly high amid the broad dollar’s weakness, triggered by Fed’s chair Powell, deter to tame inflation but cautious on reducing the balance sheet.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week high on the way to 1.3700
GBP/USD seesaws near November highs after crossing the key resistance line to refresh multi-day peak the previous day. That said, the cable pair makes rounds to 1.3630-35 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold picks up momentum on dollar’s weakness
XAU trades around $1,816, it's highest for this week. The dollar came under selling pressure following comments from Powell. In the hearings before the Senate amid his nomination for a second term, the leader of the Fed mixed a hawkish view of the economy with a cautious approach to the reduction of the balance sheet.
Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu bullish reversal pattern could launch SHIBA more than 100%
Shiba Inu price has been in a clear downtrend for several months, with little in the form of any reprieve. However, bulls are likely to take over very soon and create an intense short squeeze that could rally SHIBA to levels not seen since October 2021.
US Inflation Preview: Dizzying heights of 7% would cement a March hike, supercharge the dollar Premium
Ignore the core – that is seldom the message for traders when they face US inflation data, but the times are changing. The final CPI report for 2021 comes as "sticker shocks" are seen across America, moving to the forefront of the political debate.