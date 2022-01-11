Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks the 1.3600 threshold as Fed's Powell testifies at the US Senate

In the last few weeks, the most important technical tool non GBPUSD is the Fibonacci retracements, in particular, 23,6 and 38,2%. In December, 38,2% acted as a bullish stronghold, stopping the bearish correction, which started in June. We are not surprised as 38,2% Fibo is famous for doing that. Read more...

GBP/USD has regathered its bullish momentum following a downward correction on Monday and reached its highest level in more than two months above 1.3600. The technical outlook suggests that the pair is poised to continue to push higher in the near term but a hawkish Fed policy could limit the upside by boosting the dollar. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver an opening statement at his renomination hearing on Tuesday and respond to questions from Senators. After the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting revealed participants' willingness to start reducing the balance sheet after the first rate increase, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose to its strongest level in nearly two years. Powell's prepared remarks will not offer any comments on the policy outlook but the chairman will likely be asked about the timing of the rate increase. More importantly, investors will look for clues regarding the Fed's thinking into the possibility of quantitative tightening. Read more...

During the New York session, the GBP/USD climbs above the psychological 1.3600 figure, trading at 1.3618 at the time of writing. The market sentiment shifted from a risk-on mood to mixed as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies against the US Senate Banking Committee on his re-nomination to head the US central bank . Read more...

