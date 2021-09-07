Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks pattern

Technical analysis: GBP/USD trades sideways but upside structure prevails

GBPUSD has managed to settle above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) around 1.3815 after a bounce within the support base of 1.3564-1.3621. The 100- and 200-day SMAs are endorsing the recently adopted neutral phase in the pair, while the negative bearing of the 50-day SMA has also eased.

The unclear Ichimoku lines are not confirming any price direction, while the short-term oscillators are providing mixed signals in directional momentum. The MACD is above its red trigger line and is flirting with the zero line, while the RSI is showing signs that positive momentum is starting to pick up again. That said, the stochastic oscillator is not far from the 80 level and has yet to cement its freshly acquired negative charge.

GBP/USD analysis: Breaks pattern

At mid-day on Tuesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate broke the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which had guided the rate since the middle of August. In the near term future, the pair was expected to reach for the support of the 1.3770/1.3785 zone.

If the 1.3770/1.3785 support zone reverses the rate's decline, the GBP/USD could aim at the resistance of the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.3823, the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3833 and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3844. Note that the SMAs could move in closer to the pivot point.

GBP/USD Forecast: Demand for the greenback overshadows BOE’s hawkishness

The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure as the dollar extends its advance against most major rivals. Market participants are ignoring fundamental headlines and moving alongside sentiment, with GBP/USD decline partially offset by comments from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before, adding that “maybe” is right to think of rates going up “in the next year or so.”

Also, the UK published the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which printed at 1.5% in August, below the previous 4.7%. Halifax House Prices in the same month were up 0.7%, better than anticipated.