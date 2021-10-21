Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks below 1.3800 reach fresh monthly lows at 1.3776

The resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 1.3830 mark has continued to keep the rate down. On Thursday, a decline of the rate retreated to 1.3800 and shortly traded below the round exchange rate level before slightly recovering. In the meantime, by connecting the Wednesday and Thursday low levels and combining it with the resistance of the 1.3830 level, an ascending triangle pattern can be observed. Due to that reason, it is assumed that the pair could get squeezed in between the support line and the 1.3830. A squeeze would most likely result in a break-out, which usually occurs in a sharp move either up or down. Read more...

The US Dollar is firmly up on the back of inflation concerns. US Initial Jobless Claims drop for the second-consecutive week, at 290K. The British pound extends its slide below 1.3800 during the New York session, losses 0.26%, trading at 1.3788 at the time of writing. As portrayed by US stocks indices rising between 0.19% and 0.58%, the market mood has slightly improved, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, dropping 0.12%. Read more...

The British pound has managed to shake off the selling pressure on the soft inflation data on Wednesday and closed at its highest level in more than a month at 1.3825 before going into a consolidation phase on Thursday. Although the probability of a Bank of England (BoE) rate hike in November fell after the annual Core Consumer Price Index in the UK edged lower to 2.9% in September from 3.1%, GBP/USD didn't have a difficult time regaining traction. Read more...

