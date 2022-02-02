Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks above a downside resistance line

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound closes in on key resistance that could cap recovery

GBP/USD has managed to extend its recovery and easily climbed above 1.3500. Although the pair continues to edge higher early Wednesday, it might find it difficult to continue to attract bulls unless it clears the key resistance level that seems to have formed at 1.3560. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and the improving risk sentiment have been fueling the pair's advance since the beginning of the week.

The US Dollar Index, which touched its strongest level in nearly 19 months at 97.44 last Friday, is losing more than 1% this week. The latest comments from Fed officials eased concerns over a 50 basis points rate hike in March and caused the greenback to lose interest. Meanwhile, risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets early Wednesday, putting additional weight on the dollar's shoulders.

GBP/USD breaks above a downside resistance line

GBP/USD has been trading in a recovery mode since Friday when it hit support at 1.3365, and yesterday, it managed to overcome the downside resistance line drawn from the high of January 14th, as well as the 1.3525 barrier, marked as resistance by the peak of January 26th. In our view, this has turned the short-term picture to positive.

We believe that the break above 1.3525 may have set the stage for advances towards the 1.3605 barrier, marked by the inside swing low of January 19th. The bulls may decide to take a break after hitting that zone, thereby allowing a short-term setback. However, as long as such a setback remains limited above the 1.3525 zones, we would see decent chances for a rebound and another test at 1.3605.

GBP/USD jumps to over one-week high around mid-1.3500s, US ADP eyed for fresh impetus

The USD selling remained unabated through the early part of the European session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to a one-and-half-week high, around mid-1.3500s in the last hour.

The pair built on its recent bounce from the 1.3360-1.3355 area, or over two-month low touched last week and gained traction for the fourth successive day on Wednesday. The British pound continued drawing support from expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its upcoming meeting.