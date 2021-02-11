Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks 1.38

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to storm higher after the calm, propelled by Powell, UK vaccines

Forex is never a one-way street – even the perky pound suffers the occasional setback. The US dollar is benefiting from a bounce in US yields, and sterling bulls are taking profits – but probably not for too long.

There are two fundamental upside drivers for the pair. Starting in the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, reiterating his commitment to support the economy. He said that any upside move in inflation – which is far from materializing as weak inflation figures for January have shown – would likely "not mean that much." Read more...

GBP/USD breaks 1.38

The Pound against the U.S. Dollar broke 1.38, a critical psychological support/resistance level that gives bulls confidence to attack the 1.40 level.

The recent tailwind in the Pound has mainly come from the number of initial doses the U.K. has distributed amongst its citizens. More than 10 million people in the U.K. have received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, prioritizing the elderly and frontline workers. Read more...

GBP/USD eases from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair fell over 40 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3815 region in the last hour.

The pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains and started retreating from the vicinity of near three-year tops, around the 1.3860-65 region touched on Wednesday. The pullback could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is likely to remain limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst. Read more...