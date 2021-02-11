Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaks 1.38

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling set to storm higher after the calm, propelled by Powell, UK vaccines
Forex is never a one-way street – even the perky pound suffers the occasional setback. The US dollar is benefiting from a bounce in US yields, and sterling bulls are taking profits – but probably not for too long.
There are two fundamental upside drivers for the pair. Starting in the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, reiterating his commitment to support the economy. He said that any upside move in inflation – which is far from materializing as weak inflation figures for January have shown – would likely "not mean that much." Read more...
GBP/USD breaks 1.38
The Pound against the U.S. Dollar broke 1.38, a critical psychological support/resistance level that gives bulls confidence to attack the 1.40 level.
The recent tailwind in the Pound has mainly come from the number of initial doses the U.K. has distributed amongst its citizens. More than 10 million people in the U.K. have received at least one dose of the Coronavirus vaccine, prioritizing the elderly and frontline workers. Read more...
GBP/USD eases from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
The GBP/USD pair fell over 40 pips during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3815 region in the last hour.
The pair struggled to preserve its modest intraday gains and started retreating from the vicinity of near three-year tops, around the 1.3860-65 region touched on Wednesday. The pullback could be solely attributed to some profit-taking and is likely to remain limited amid absent relevant fundamental catalyst. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3823
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3693
|Daily SMA50
|1.3576
|Daily SMA100
|1.3327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3027
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3842
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3739
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3898
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3929
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
