Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breakout or fakeout?

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA/61.8% Fibo., NFP in focus

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled with modest daily gains, just below the 1.2600 mark. The pair initially edged lower and was being weighed down by a combination of factors. Concerns over hard Brexit took its toll on the British pound while worsening US-China relations provided a modest intraday lift to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status. The pair dropped to test the key 1.2500 psychological mark, albeit managed to find decent support amid some renewed USD weakness.

The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to the post-ECB upsurge in the shared currency. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for the week that ended on May 29 came in higher-than-anticipated, at 1.87 million. Adding to this, the US trade deficit widened to $-49.4 B in April and did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The emergence of some fresh USD selling helped offset worries about the lack of progress in Brexit talks and remained supportive of the pair's positive move. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Breakout or fakeout? Bulls brush off Brexit and break double top, NFP eyed

How high can cable climb? GBP/USD is rising amid the misery of the US dollar, which is losing its shine as a safe-haven. Markets remain optimistic, shrugging off US protests, Sino-American tensions, and even concerns about a second-wave of coronavirus in the US. Worries about an increase in cases in Florida only triggered a minor dip in stocks and a negligible advance of the dollar.

Sterling is surging despite the Brexit gridlock. The current round of talks about future EU-UK relations concludes today and will unlikely result in any breakthrough. Hopes for mutual concessions have faded away but do not deter the pound. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 3-month tops, still well bid near mid-1.2600s

The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the seventh straight session on Friday and shot to near three-month tops in the last hour. The uptick was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. Despite the supporting factor, the pair struggled to find bullish acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed a modest intraday pullback of around 30-40 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2700 mark.

The mentioned level is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, around the 1.2710-15 region, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then look to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 1.2740-50 region and aim to reclaim the 1.2800 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2870-75 next major hurdle. Read More...