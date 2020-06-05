Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breakout or fakeout?

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA/61.8% Fibo., NFP in focus
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled with modest daily gains, just below the 1.2600 mark. The pair initially edged lower and was being weighed down by a combination of factors. Concerns over hard Brexit took its toll on the British pound while worsening US-China relations provided a modest intraday lift to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status. The pair dropped to test the key 1.2500 psychological mark, albeit managed to find decent support amid some renewed USD weakness.
The greenback struggled to preserve its early gains, instead witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to the post-ECB upsurge in the shared currency. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for the week that ended on May 29 came in higher-than-anticipated, at 1.87 million. Adding to this, the US trade deficit widened to $-49.4 B in April and did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The emergence of some fresh USD selling helped offset worries about the lack of progress in Brexit talks and remained supportive of the pair's positive move. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Breakout or fakeout? Bulls brush off Brexit and break double top, NFP eyed
How high can cable climb? GBP/USD is rising amid the misery of the US dollar, which is losing its shine as a safe-haven. Markets remain optimistic, shrugging off US protests, Sino-American tensions, and even concerns about a second-wave of coronavirus in the US. Worries about an increase in cases in Florida only triggered a minor dip in stocks and a negligible advance of the dollar.
Sterling is surging despite the Brexit gridlock. The current round of talks about future EU-UK relations concludes today and will unlikely result in any breakthrough. Hopes for mutual concessions have faded away but do not deter the pound. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 3-month tops, still well bid near mid-1.2600s
The GBP/USD pair gained traction for the seventh straight session on Friday and shot to near three-month tops in the last hour. The uptick was sponsored by the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar. Despite the supporting factor, the pair struggled to find bullish acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed a modest intraday pullback of around 30-40 pips from the vicinity of the 1.2700 mark.
The mentioned level is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3515-1.1412 downfall, around the 1.2710-15 region, which if cleared decisively would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then look to surpass an intermediate resistance near the 1.2740-50 region and aim to reclaim the 1.2800 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2870-75 next major hurdle. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2647
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.2597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2317
|Daily SMA50
|1.2378
|Daily SMA100
|1.2563
|Daily SMA200
|1.2675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2633
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2501
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2445
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2388
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2786
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
