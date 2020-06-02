Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaking higher as positive Brexit vibes keep hopes alive

GBP/USD bulls back in the driving seat on positive Brexit vibes

GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2534 and has rallied some 0.4% on the day having travelled from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2575. The US dollar is still under pressure and printed a fresh low of 97.43 in the DXY today. While the dollar is certainly a major factor, the fact that the pound has also rallied vs other currencies is testament to renewed optimism in Brexit developments and a re-emergence from the bulls.

he Times recently reported that according to, Brussels sources, the UK is expected to signal compromises on fisheries and a “level playing field” trade rules if the EU backs down on its demands for regulatory alignment and fishing access.

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls remain firm on weak dollar / Brexit negotiations optimism

Cable cracked 100DMA barrier (1.2570) in extension of Monday’s 0.55% rally through 1.2500/16 (round-figure / Fibo 61.8% of 1.3199/1.1409).

Weakening dollar holds in red for the sixth straight day and underpin pound with fresh support coming from optimism over continuation of EU/UK Brexit negotiations.

Strong bullish momentum on daily chart also underpins the action, which looks for clear break above 100DMA to open key resistances at 1.2642/60 (former double-top / 200DMA).

