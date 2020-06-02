Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD breaking higher as positive Brexit vibes keep hopes alive

GBP/USD bulls back in the driving seat on positive Brexit vibes
GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.2534 and has rallied some 0.4% on the day having travelled from a low of 1.2478 to a high of 1.2575. The US dollar is still under pressure and printed a fresh low of 97.43 in the DXY today. While the dollar is certainly a major factor, the fact that the pound has also rallied vs other currencies is testament to renewed optimism in Brexit developments and a re-emergence from the bulls.
he Times recently reported that according to, Brussels sources, the UK is expected to signal compromises on fisheries and a “level playing field” trade rules if the EU backs down on its demands for regulatory alignment and fishing access.
GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls remain firm on weak dollar / Brexit negotiations optimism
Cable cracked 100DMA barrier (1.2570) in extension of Monday’s 0.55% rally through 1.2500/16 (round-figure / Fibo 61.8% of 1.3199/1.1409).
Weakening dollar holds in red for the sixth straight day and underpin pound with fresh support coming from optimism over continuation of EU/UK Brexit negotiations.
Strong bullish momentum on daily chart also underpins the action, which looks for clear break above 100DMA to open key resistances at 1.2642/60 (former double-top / 200DMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slowly approaching 0.6900 ahead of Q1 GDP
The Australian dollar remains among the best performers after a steady RBA. The next challenge comes in the form of growth data for the first quarter of the year.
USD/JPY bullish breakout amid moderate optimism
Following a two-week consolidative phase, the USD/JPY pair has broken higher on market’s hopes related to economic reopenings and in spite of the broad dollar’s weakness.
3 main reasons Bitcoin’s price plummeted 14% in 15 minutes to $8,600
Before the price correction occurred, the funding rate for Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) hovered at around 0.16% and 0.19%, respectively.
XAU/USD finds resistance near $1,745, drops toward $1,730
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since May 21st at $1,745 on Tuesday but made a sharp U-turn during the American session. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1,732, losing 0.45% on a daily basis.
WTI trades in session’s highs near $36.50 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s highs as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain in charge as the market broke above the 36.00 resistance.