Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD break above 1.40 insight?

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3958. Although cable fell FM 1.3914 in Aust. to 1.3862 in Europe y'day, price erased intra-day losses n rallied to 1.3922 in NY morning, then to 1.3951 on Fed's dovish hold. The pair then gained to 1.3959 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD Forecast: Break above 1.40 insight? Britain's issues may hamstring any Fed-fueled rise

All boats have been rising with the tide created by the Federal Reserve – yet the pound's positioning is probably not the best. The Federal Reserve stressed it is not about to taper down its bond buys anytime soon. More dollar printing means a weaker value for the greenback.

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said that rising inflation is due to base effects and bottlenecks, both of which are transitory. Regarding the economy, he repeated the mantra that the Fed will only raise rates once "substantial further progress" has been made. In any case, the economy "has a long way to go" according to the powerful central banker. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD: Poised to test the March highs at 1.4001/17 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD remains above price support at 1.3810/09 as well as its rising 55-day average and economists at Credit Suisse look for a retest of key price resistance at 1.4001/17, with a move above here needed to mark a more convincing base. 

“With resistance at 1.3950 broken, cable reasserts an immediate upward bias in the broader range and we look for a retest of the March highs at 1.4001/17.”  Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3944
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.3938
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3838
Daily SMA50 1.3876
Daily SMA100 1.3749
Daily SMA200 1.3416
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3951
Previous Daily Low 1.3861
Previous Weekly High 1.4009
Previous Weekly Low 1.381
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3917
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3895
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3882
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3972
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4006
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4062

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited

XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited

Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.

Gold News

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up. 

Read more

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures