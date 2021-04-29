Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD break above 1.40 insight?

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3958. Although cable fell FM 1.3914 in Aust. to 1.3862 in Europe y'day, price erased intra-day losses n rallied to 1.3922 in NY morning, then to 1.3951 on Fed's dovish hold. The pair then gained to 1.3959 today.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Break above 1.40 insight? Britain's issues may hamstring any Fed-fueled rise
All boats have been rising with the tide created by the Federal Reserve – yet the pound's positioning is probably not the best. The Federal Reserve stressed it is not about to taper down its bond buys anytime soon. More dollar printing means a weaker value for the greenback.
Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said that rising inflation is due to base effects and bottlenecks, both of which are transitory. Regarding the economy, he repeated the mantra that the Fed will only raise rates once "substantial further progress" has been made. In any case, the economy "has a long way to go" according to the powerful central banker. Read more...
GBP/USD: Poised to test the March highs at 1.4001/17 – Credit Suisse
GBP/USD remains above price support at 1.3810/09 as well as its rising 55-day average and economists at Credit Suisse look for a retest of key price resistance at 1.4001/17, with a move above here needed to mark a more convincing base.
“With resistance at 1.3950 broken, cable reasserts an immediate upward bias in the broader range and we look for a retest of the March highs at 1.4001/17.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3944
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3938
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3838
|Daily SMA50
|1.3876
|Daily SMA100
|1.3749
|Daily SMA200
|1.3416
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3861
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4009
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.381
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3917
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3882
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3827
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4062
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.
Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC
The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.