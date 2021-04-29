Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD break above 1.40 insight?

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3958. Although cable fell FM 1.3914 in Aust. to 1.3862 in Europe y'day, price erased intra-day losses n rallied to 1.3922 in NY morning, then to 1.3951 on Fed's dovish hold. The pair then gained to 1.3959 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peaks in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Break above 1.40 insight? Britain's issues may hamstring any Fed-fueled rise

All boats have been rising with the tide created by the Federal Reserve – yet the pound's positioning is probably not the best. The Federal Reserve stressed it is not about to taper down its bond buys anytime soon. More dollar printing means a weaker value for the greenback.

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said that rising inflation is due to base effects and bottlenecks, both of which are transitory. Regarding the economy, he repeated the mantra that the Fed will only raise rates once "substantial further progress" has been made. In any case, the economy "has a long way to go" according to the powerful central banker. Read more...

GBP/USD: Poised to test the March highs at 1.4001/17 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD remains above price support at 1.3810/09 as well as its rising 55-day average and economists at Credit Suisse look for a retest of key price resistance at 1.4001/17, with a move above here needed to mark a more convincing base.

“With resistance at 1.3950 broken, cable reasserts an immediate upward bias in the broader range and we look for a retest of the March highs at 1.4001/17.” Read more...