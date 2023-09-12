Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off three-month low – Bearish bias holds [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Path of least resistance remains down, 200-day SMA holds the key
The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and slips back below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the early European session, reversing a major part of the previous day's modest gains. Following the overnight sharp fall, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying and turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the major. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, now seems to have stalled its retracement slide from a six-month peak touched last Friday and remains supported by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US central bank is widely expected to pause its rate-hiking cycle in September, though the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off three-month low – Bearish bias holds [Video]
GBPUSD has been forming a structure of lower highs and lower lows since its 15-month peak of 1.3141. Despite the latest rebound from a three-month low, the short-term oscillators are pointing to further downside as both the RSI and MACD are well within their negative territories. Read more...
GBP/USD consolidates its losses above the 1.2500 mark following UK labor data
The GBP/USD pair consolidates its recent losses above the 1.2500 area during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades near 1.2515, up 0.04% on the day.
The latest data UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK Unemployment Rate in the three months to July came in at 4.3% from 4.2% in the previous reading, in line with the market consensus. Meanwhile, Employment Change for July declined by 207K from a 66K drop in the previous reading, worse than the estimated 185K drop. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2474
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1.251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2635
|Daily SMA50
|1.2757
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2466
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment.
Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand
Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target
The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August.