Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off three-month low – Bearish bias holds [Video]

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Path of least resistance remains down, 200-day SMA holds the key

The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply on Tuesday and slips back below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the early European session, reversing a major part of the previous day's modest gains. Following the overnight sharp fall, the US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying and turns out to be a key factor exerting some pressure on the major. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, now seems to have stalled its retracement slide from a six-month peak touched last Friday and remains supported by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The US central bank is widely expected to pause its rate-hiking cycle in September, though the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year. The bets were reaffirmed by the upbeat US macro data released last week, which pointed to a resilient economy. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD bounces off three-month low – Bearish bias holds [Video]

GBPUSD has been forming a structure of lower highs and lower lows since its 15-month peak of 1.3141. Despite the latest rebound from a three-month low, the short-term oscillators are pointing to further downside as both the RSI and MACD are well within their negative territories. Read more...

 

GBP/USD consolidates its losses above the 1.2500 mark following UK labor data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its recent losses above the 1.2500 area during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades near 1.2515, up 0.04% on the day.

The latest data UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK Unemployment Rate in the three months to July came in at 4.3% from 4.2% in the previous reading, in line with the market consensus. Meanwhile, Employment Change for July declined by 207K from a 66K drop in the previous reading, worse than the estimated 185K drop. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2474
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2635
Daily SMA50 1.2757
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2548
Previous Daily Low 1.2466
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2517
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.259
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2633

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey

EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750 after German ZEW survey

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. Euro traders ignore mixed Eurozone and German ZEW surveys.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as US Dollar rebounds

GBP/USD is dropping below 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to impress Pound Sterling buyers. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity, as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market environment. 

GBP/USD News

Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand

Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand

Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.

Gold News

Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?

Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?

Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.

Read more

S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target

S&P 500 Forecast: US CPI in focus, Oracle revenue marginally misses target

The S&P 500 closes up over half a percent at the end of Monday's US session and the markets remains buoyant about Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release for August. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures