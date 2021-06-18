Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off six-week low to snap three-day downtrend

GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.3900 on Brexit relief, UK Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD snaps three-day downtrend to early May lows while staying firmer around 1.3935 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. In doing so, the cable pair cheers mildly bid S&P 500 Futures as well as positive news concerning Brexit and the UK’s covid-led unlock.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3942
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4131
|Daily SMA50
|1.4019
|Daily SMA100
|1.3937
|Daily SMA200
|1.3593
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4009
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3896
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4191
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4073
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3939
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3876
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4102
GBP/USD: Gains are likely to be limited
GBPUSD initial break below 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60 was very frustrating with an unexpected bounce back to 1.4132 before the pair collapsed on the Fed minutes. EURGBP remains in a triangle pattern from support at the May/June low at 8563/8558 to strong resistance at 8635/45. Both of which are holding perfectly so far this week. GBPNZD broke higher to 1.9864 but unexpectedly collapsed to 1.9700.
