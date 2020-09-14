Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off seven-week low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates losses below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement

GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.2810 during the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the Cable trims the losses below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14 to September 01 upside amid oversold RSI conditions.

While the pair’s current pullback may take clues from RSI to attack the key Fibonacci retracement level near 1.2865, July 27 top surrounding 1.2900 can question the buyers afterward. Should the quote manages to cross 1.2900, 50% of Fibonacci retracement and 200-bar SMA, respectively around 1.2980 and 1.3130, can probe the bulls.

GBP/USD Forecast: More Brexit chaos in the docket

The sterling was the worst performer last week, smashed by mounting tensions between the UK and the EU reducing chances of a trade deal by the end of the Brexit transition period between the two economies. The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 500 pips last week after UK PM Johnson sent the Parliament the Internal Market Bill, which allows the kingdom to change the Withdrawal Agreement. In response, the EU has threatened with legal actions. Talks last week ended without progress, with differences in important areas still unresolved.

