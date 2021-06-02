Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off pivot point

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248, not to forget posting the heaviest losses since May 19, the previous day. Although the US dollar rebound could be traced to the quote’s pullback moves, worries over the coronavirus (COVID-19) variants and Brexit chatters also joined the queue.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4158
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.415
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.411
Daily SMA50 1.3941
Daily SMA100 1.3884
Daily SMA200 1.3538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4249
Previous Daily Low 1.4146
Previous Weekly High 1.4219
Previous Weekly Low 1.4092
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4185
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.421
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.408
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4013
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4284
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4319

 

GBP/USD analysis: Bounces off pivot point

Despite passing the resistance of the zone above the 1.4220 level, the GBP/USD did not follow up with a large surge. The rate encountered resistance in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.4246 and the 1.4250 level. By the middle of Tuesday's trading, the pair had retreated to the combined support of the 200-hour SMA and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.4169.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Change your focus from a crash scenario to one of opportunity!

Learn from our experts
Watch the videos!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200

EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200

EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150

GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.

GBP/USD News

Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50

Three reasons why Cardano price could rally to $7.50

Cardano price emerged from a descending channel on May 30 on the four-hour chart, lifting ADA from below the 2018 high at $1.39 and over the 61.8% retracement of the May correction at $1.69. 

Read more

US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity

US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity

US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures