GBP/USD Forecast: Hawkish BoE bets could help pound limit its losses
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound after having slumped to its weakest level since 1985 at 1.1304 earlier in the day. Hawkish Bank of England (BoE) bets could help the British pound stay resilient against the dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy announcements.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization, arguing that the West is trying to destroy Russia. Although the initial market reaction forced investors to seek refuge, the UK's FTSE 100 Index started to edge higher, suggesting that the market mood is improving despite escalating geopolitical tensions. UK Business Department said on Wednesday that it will cap the cost of electricity and gas for businesses, allowing risk flows to return. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off multi-decade low, finds some support near 1.1300 ahead of FOMC
The GBP/USD pair finds some support near the 1.1300 mark and recovers a few pips from its lowest level since 1985 touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair, however, keeps the red for the second successive day and is currently trading just below mid-1.1300s, down around 0.30% for the day.
A combination of factors assists the US dollar to gain strong follow-through traction, which, in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Expectations that the Fed will deliver another supersized 75 bps at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday continue to act as a tailwind for the buck. Apart from this, the risk of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict offers additional support to the safe-haven greenback. Read more...
GBP/USD could set new lows, move below 1.13 on the cards – ING
The FOMC and incoming news on domestic policy proposals mean that the pound may remain volatile today. The GBP/USD pair could dip below 1.13, economists at ING note.
“In line with our view for a positive response by the dollar to the Fed announcement, we think cable could set new lows today (a move below 1.1300 possible), and the pound’s higher sensitivity to a potentially adverse reaction in equities compared to the euro suggests some upside risk for EUR/GBP (which could re-approach 0.8800).” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1342
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.1381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1574
|Daily SMA50
|1.1852
|Daily SMA100
|1.2085
|Daily SMA200
|1.2686
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1461
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1357
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1397
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1296
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1234
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1442
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1546
