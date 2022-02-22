Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off multi-day low

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.3560, eyes on UK sanctions

GBP/USD has faced heavy bearish pressure early Tuesday and declined below 1.3600 before staging a rebound in the morning European session. The pair could extend its slide in case sellers manage to drag it below the key 1.3560 support area.

The risk-averse market environment during the Asian trading hours helped the greenback find demand as a safe haven and weighed on GBP/USD. Kremlin announced late Monday that Russia will recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, forcing investors to seek refuge on renewed fears of a military conflict. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off multi-day low, still in the red below 1.3600 amid modest USD strength

The GBP/USD pair recovered a few pips from the multi-day low touched during the first half of the European session and was last seen trading around the 1.3580 area, down nearly 0.15% for the day.

The pair extended the previous day's modest pullback from the vicinity of the monthly high, around the 1.3640 area and witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday. A further escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. This drove some haven flows towards the US dollar and turned out to be a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD to face additional selling pressure on a dip below 1.3560

“The risk perception is likely to remain the primary market drive on Tuesday and geopolitical tensions are unlikely to ease unless Russia takes a step back and reaffirms its intention to look for a diplomatic solution.” Read more...