Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near 1.3600 mark

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3622.. The pound retreated fm 1.3647 to 1.3592 in Asia b4 rallying to session highs at 1.3671 but only to tumble to 1.3540 in NY. Price then staged a strong rebound to 1.3626 nr NY close on retreat in usd.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Cable's rally to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then gain to a 2-1/2 year peak at 1.3703 Mon suggests price may head to 1.3775 after consolidation, however, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price below 1.3955. On the downside, below 1.3523 signals temp. top is made, 1.3429, break, 1.3305. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off lows, trying to stabilize near 1.3600 mark

The GBP/USD pair had good two-way price moves through the early European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the 1.3600 mark.

The ongoing strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields provided a much-needed respite to the US dollar and prompted some selling around the GBP/USD pair. Democratic sweep in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia raised expectations for a more expansive fiscal policy in the US. This, in turn, prompted investors to continue dumping Treasuries and pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond further beyond the 1.0% mark, to the highest level since March 2020. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3584 Today Daily Change -0.0025 Today Daily Change % -0.18 Today daily open 1.3609 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3498 Daily SMA50 1.3343 Daily SMA100 1.3175 Daily SMA200 1.287 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3671 Previous Daily Low 1.3539 Previous Weekly High 1.3686 Previous Weekly Low 1.343 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.359 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3621 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3542 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3474 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3409 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3674 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3739 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3806

GBP/USD Outlook: Break below mid-1.3500s to pave the way for further weakness

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar assisted the pair to gain some positive traction and climb to an intraday high level of 1.3670 region. A Democratic victory in the crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia boosted hopes for more US fiscal stimulus measures, which, in turn, dragged the USD to its lowest level in nearly three years.

However, investors remain worried about the imposition a third national lockdown in the UK until mid-February to curb an unprecedented level of COVID-19 infection. The move is predicted to slow the economic recovery and force the Bank of England to ease its monetary policy further. This, along with a downward revision of the UK Services PMI for December and a modest intraday USD rebound, kept a lid on any runaway rally for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. Read more...