Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off lows, finds some support near 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD Outlook: Move beyond 1.3160-70 supply zone to set the stage for additional gains

A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Thursday and rally over 220 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2930 region. The heightened US political uncertainty continued weighing heavily on the US dollar and helped limit the early slide. The markets have been betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president, though the final result remains unclear and hangs on the vote count from few remaining battleground states. Apart from US politics, a strong risk-on rally in the US equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

On the other hand, the British pound got a strong lift after the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from cutting interest rates into negative territory and left it unchanged at 0.10%. The BoE also expanded its Asset Purchase Program by £150 billion to a total of £895 billion. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off lows, finds some support near 1.3100 mark

The GBP/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3100 round-figure mark in the last hour.

The pair witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous session's strong intraday rally of over 200 pips. As investors awaited the outcome of a nail-biting US presidential election, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3146 Today Daily Change 0.0001 Today Daily Change % 0.01 Today daily open 1.3145 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3002 Daily SMA50 1.2987 Daily SMA100 1.2894 Daily SMA200 1.2707 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3149 Previous Daily Low 1.2933 Previous Weekly High 1.308 Previous Weekly Low 1.2881 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3015 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3002 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.286 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2786 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3218 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3292 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3434

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has three reasons to rise, and one uncertainty that could ruin the party

Is it 2016 all over again? While President Donald Trump is on the back foot in the elections, Brexit headlines may weigh on sterling once again.

Friday is the day when Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost usually take stock of the talks recent reports have pointed to a fresh impasse. After several days of progress, it seems that an agreement is yet to be reached on the politically sensitive topic of fisheries. If officials express frustration, the party could be ruined for sterling. However, if they stay silent or report progress, it would only add fuel to the fire. Read more...