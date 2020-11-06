Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off lows, finds some support near 1.3100 mark

GBP/USD Outlook: Move beyond 1.3160-70 supply zone to set the stage for additional gains
A combination of supporting factors assisted the GBP/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Thursday and rally over 220 pips from daily swing lows, around the 1.2930 region. The heightened US political uncertainty continued weighing heavily on the US dollar and helped limit the early slide. The markets have been betting that Democrat candidate Joe Biden will become the next US president, though the final result remains unclear and hangs on the vote count from few remaining battleground states. Apart from US politics, a strong risk-on rally in the US equity markets further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the British pound got a strong lift after the Bank of England (BoE) refrained from cutting interest rates into negative territory and left it unchanged at 0.10%. The BoE also expanded its Asset Purchase Program by £150 billion to a total of £895 billion. Read more...
GBP/USD bounces off lows, finds some support near 1.3100 mark
The GBP/USD pair edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3100 round-figure mark in the last hour.
The pair witnessed some selling on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous session's strong intraday rally of over 200 pips. As investors awaited the outcome of a nail-biting US presidential election, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3146
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3145
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3002
|Daily SMA50
|1.2987
|Daily SMA100
|1.2894
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2933
|Previous Weekly High
|1.308
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3434
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has three reasons to rise, and one uncertainty that could ruin the party
Is it 2016 all over again? While President Donald Trump is on the back foot in the elections, Brexit headlines may weigh on sterling once again.
Friday is the day when Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost usually take stock of the talks recent reports have pointed to a fresh impasse. After several days of progress, it seems that an agreement is yet to be reached on the politically sensitive topic of fisheries. If officials express frustration, the party could be ruined for sterling. However, if they stay silent or report progress, it would only add fuel to the fire. Read more...
