Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off five-week low amid a sluggish Asian session

GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism ahead of Sue Gray report, US PCE Inflation

GBP/USD pierces the 1.3400 threshold to refresh intraday high heading into Friday’s London open as markets pause the USD favor ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation data. Also supporting the corrective pullback from a multi-day low are the upbeat headlines concerning Brexit and measured optimism over UK politics.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3413
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.3381
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3567
Daily SMA50 1.3419
Daily SMA100 1.3529
Daily SMA200 1.3723
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3468
Previous Daily Low 1.3358
Previous Weekly High 1.369
Previous Weekly Low 1.3546
Previous Monthly High 1.355
Previous Monthly Low 1.3161
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3426
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3292
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3447
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3513
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3557

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 11-week-old support but not out of the woods

GBP/USD fades the corrective pullback from a horizontal area established since early November, retreating to 1.3380 amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped during the last two trading sessions before the bears took a breather around the five-week low of 1.3357. That said, the rebound struggles around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of December-January upside, near 1.3390, of late.

