Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off 50-HMA towards 1.3400

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 50-HMA towards 1.3400

GBP/USD recovers losses from a multi-week high while picking up the bids near 1.3395 before Wednesday’s Tokyo open. The Cable refreshed the highest since December 2019 the previous day with a run-up to 1.3482 but couldn’t stay positive as the following pullback broke an ascending trend line from August 27 and recalled the 1.3369 level. The downbeat performance takes clues from bearish MACD to keep the sellers hopeful.

However, a clear break below the 50-HMA level of 1.3379 becomes necessary for the pair to visit a bit longer support line, at 1.3295 now. In a case where the bears dominate past-1.3295, multiple levels marked during the late-August around 1.3230 and 1.3160 can entertain the traders.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control despite the latest slide

The GBP/USD pair peaked at 1.3481 during European trading hours, a fresh 2020 high. The market kept selling the greenback throughout the first half of the day, underpinning the pair even as UK macroeconomic data failed to impress. According to Markit, manufacturing output in the kingdom resulted in 55.2 slightly below the previous estimate of 55.3. Mortgage Approvals in the UK surged by 66.3K in July better than expected, while Money Supply was down monthly basis.

Read More ...