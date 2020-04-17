Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off 21-day EMA to snap two-day declines

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day EMA to snap two-day declines

While bouncing off 21-day EMA, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2490 during the early Asian session on Friday. The Cable currently rises towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside, at 1.2520, whereas 100-day and 200-day EMA levels, respectively around 1.2650 and 1.2720, could challenge buyers afterward. If at all the bulls manage to conquer 200-day EMA, February month low near 1.2725 validates the further upside towards March top surrounding 1.3200.

Alternatively, 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the month’s low, around 1.2310 and 1.2165 in that order, will be the sellers’ target if the quote closes below the immediate support near 1.2405/2400.

GBP/USD Forecast: UK’s lockdown extended, more economic pain ahead

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2407 its lowest for this week, to end the day at around 1.2450. The Pound was a victim of resurgent dollar’s demand but also suffered from news coming from the UK these last few days, as the ongoing crisis is still in expansion. Not so long ago, FM Sunak warned about a 35% GDP contraction by June.

