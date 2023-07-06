Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces off 200-HMA to pare Wednesday’s losses

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA defends Cable buyers around 1.2700, US/UK statistics eyed

GBP/USD picks up bids to reverse the latest daily losses while defending the 1.2700 round figure as it prints the 1.2705 mark amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair bounces off the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA). Read more...

GBP/USD oscillates in a range around 1.2700 mark, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to defend the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and currently trade around the 1.2700 mark, nearly unchanged for the day. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.271
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2692
Daily SMA50 1.2564
Daily SMA100 1.2397
Daily SMA200 1.2141
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2736
Previous Daily Low 1.2688
Previous Weekly High 1.276
Previous Weekly Low 1.2591
Previous Monthly High 1.2848
Previous Monthly Low 1.2369
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2717
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2683
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2636
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.273
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2757
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2778

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data

AUD/USD defends 0.6650 after Australia trade data

AUD/USD has managed to hold above the 0.6650 level after the Australian Trade Balance data showed an unexpected widening of trade surplus in May. Traders remain cautious amid US-SIno tensions and ahead of the key US jobs data. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses near 144.50 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone

USD/JPY keeps losses near 144.50 amid intervention fears, softer risk tone

USD/JPY is trading under mild bearish pressure near 144.50 early Thursday. Intervention fears, along with a softer risk tone, benefit the safe-haven Yen and exert pressure. The BoJ-Fed policy divergence favors bullish traders and should help limit any further losses.

USD/JPY News

Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction

Gold inches back closer to $1,920, lacks bullish conviction

Gold price regains some positive traction on Thursday and recovers a part of the overnight losses. A generally weaker risk tone benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though the upside seems limited. Hawkish major central banks might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.

Gold News

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.

Read more

Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop

Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop

Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures