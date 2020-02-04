Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bounces but remains heavy

GBP/USD climbs to session tops, inching closer to mid-1.3000s

The buying interest around the British pound picked up some pace during the early North-American session and pushed the GBP/USD pair to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3035 region.

Following an early dip to six-week lows, around the 1.2940 region, the pair caught some fresh bids and moved into the positive territory in reaction to better-than-expected UK construction PMI print for January.

The upside is likely to remain limited

The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the prevailing bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which remained well supported by a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields on Tuesday.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3026 Today Daily Change 0.0034 Today Daily Change % 0.26 Today daily open 1.2992 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3062 Daily SMA50 1.3075 Daily SMA100 1.288 Daily SMA200 1.2696 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3184 Previous Daily Low 1.2983 Previous Weekly High 1.3207 Previous Weekly Low 1.2974 Previous Monthly High 1.3281 Previous Monthly Low 1.2954 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3107 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2922 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2852 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2721 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3123 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3254 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

Sterling bounces but remains heavy

Sterling rebounded from earlier losses, with Cable returning to the 1.3000 area after pegging a low just after the open of the London interbank market at 1.2940. GBPJPY has been a notable gainer, rising from sub-141.00 levels to over 142.00, aided along by broader underperformance in the Japanese currency. There doesn't appear to have been a specific catalyst for the rebound. UK January construction PMI improved to a headline reading of 48.4 from 44.4 in December, signalling a reduced pace of contraction in the sector. As with findings in preliminary PMI data, the survey shows that the clearing of political uncertainty has translated into an increased willingness to spend on the part of clients. However, the release post-dated most of the gains in the Pound.

Coronavirus Creates Massive False Break with GBP/USD Triangle

Dear traders, the GBP/USD bullish breakout of the triangle chart pattern failed and turned out to be a false breakout. What is the next price swing for the Cable now that the bulls have lost control?

The GBP/USD made a picture perfect ABCDE triangle chart pattern and price action moved almost exactly as our wave patterns expected. The ABCDE were completed and a strong push up seemed to confirm the bullish wave 1. With more than 10 correct analyses in row though, 1 incorrect is I guess a question of time. The breakout turned out to be a false one and price has been falling quickly instead.